Kuwait University Hosts 5Km Marathon, Promoting Health, Inclusivity

KUWAIT, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Kuwait University kicked off its second annual 5-km marathon Saturday at Sabah Al-Salem University City, buzzing with and enthusiasm. The event drew enthusiastic participation from students, individuals with disabilities, and families spanning all age groups.

The marathon aims to highlight the importance of an active lifestyle, promoting the physical and mental benefits of sports while fostering a sense of community and friendly competition among participants.

The event also saw collaboration from various state institutions, civil society organizations, and private sector contributors.

Outstanding athletes will be recognized and celebrated during a special awards ceremony. (end)

