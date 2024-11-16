Five Maoist Militants Killed, 2 Security Personnel Injured In Central India

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- Indian said on Saturday that five Maoist were killed and two security personnel were in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh in Central India.

The Press Trust of India (PTI) said quoting a senior police official that five Maoist militants were killed and two security men were injured as a gunfight broke out in a forest, north Abujhmad along the border of Narayanpur and Kanker districts.

The bodies of five Maoists and weapons were recovered, and the two injured security personnel were taken to hospital.

In separate incidents in Bastar region, 197 Maoist militants were killed during this year.

Maoist rebels are active in various Indian states including Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and Maharashtra. The banned group has been waging attacks for decades against the government and its developmental projects in order to establish a communist society toppling the current system which they call as semi-feudal and semi-colonial. (end)

