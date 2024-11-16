Traffic Advisory For Motorists In Rural Kashmir Amid Snowfall, Slippery Roads

According to the advisory, only 4X4 and those equipped with anti-skid chains, with a seating capacity of no more than 10 seats, will be allowed on specific hilly roads.

The advisory stated that these roads include Tangmarg-Gulmarg, Mughal Road, Zojila, Sinthon, Gurez-Bandipora, Pahalgam-Chandanwari, Kupwara-Karnah, and Kupwara-Machil.

“To prevent traffic jams and delays, only registered anti-skid chain vendors will be permitted to install chains at designated locations along these routes. Motorists are urged to park only in designated parking areas. Strict action will be taken against those found parking on the roadside, as it can obstruct traffic flow and cause accidents,” it reads.

It added that vehicles with invalid documents will not be allowed to travel on these hilly roads to avoid any incidents.

The authorities urged drivers to comply with these guidelines for their own safety and smooth movement of traffic.

