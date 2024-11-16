Air Pollution In Pakistan: Health Emergency Declared In Two Cities

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) In response to severe air pollution in Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province, authorities have declared a emergency in the cities of Lahore and Multan.

Maryam Aurangzeb, a senior in Punjab, announced the health emergency during a press on Friday, November 15. She outlined measures to combat the worsening air quality crisis in the affected cities.

Due to the pollution, educational institutions, public spaces such as parks and zoos, have been temporarily closed in Punjab. These measures aim to protect the public from the hazardous air.

In both Lahore and Multan, restaurants are now permitted to operate only until 4 PM, and construction activities have been suspended to reduce further pollution.

Meanwhile, several cities in northern India, including Delhi, are experiencing dangerously high levels of air pollution. On Thursday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi reached 425, indicating hazardous conditions.

According to WHO guidelines, an AQI below 100 is considered safe for breathing. However, readings between 400 and 500 are categorized as“severe,” posing serious health risks.

The air quality monitoring platform IQAir reported that in several areas of Delhi, pollution levels reached a critical AQI of 500 on Wednesday morning, highlighting the region's environmental crisis.

The alarming levels of air pollution in Punjab and northern India underline the urgent need for coordinated regional efforts to combat the environmental and health crisis. Immediate action, including stricter emissions control and public awareness campaigns, is essential to protect vulnerable populations and improve air quality in the region.

