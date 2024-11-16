German Chancellor's Call With Putin Opens 'Pandora's Box,' Warns Zelensky

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed concerns over German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, calling it a“Pandora's box.” The phrase, rooted in Greek mythology, refers to something seemingly harmless that leads to unforeseen problems.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz had called for the first time in two years, urging him to begin talks with Ukraine to achieve a“just and lasting peace.” The German Foreign reported that Scholz also called for the withdrawal of Russian forces from Ukraine.

Zelensky stated that the call undermines efforts to isolate Putin and achieve a“just peace” to end the war in Ukraine. He argued that such engagements could embolden Putin and hinder progress toward ending the conflict.

In his Friday speech, Zelensky remarked,“This is exactly what Putin has wanted for a long time-to come out of isolation and engage in negotiations that lead nowhere.” He emphasized that such actions are strategically important for Putin.

Zelensky asserted that Russia is not negotiating in good faith and is using talks to advance its interests at Ukraine's expense. He highlighted that any ceasefire would require strong security guarantees to protect Ukraine from future Russian aggression.

Zelensky acknowledged that Germany, after the United States, is a key financial and military supporter of Ukraine. However, he expressed uncertainty about continued U.S. aid if Donald Trump wins the next election.

The growing tension in the region is further complicated by North Korea's involvement in the Ukraine war alongside Russia. Reports of North Korean arms supplies and military support to Russia escalate concerns, highlighting the war's increasingly global implications.

This deepening alliance between Russia and North Korea, coupled with strained diplomatic efforts, underscores the urgent need for coordinated international actions. Without such efforts, the conflict risks destabilizing not only Europe but also the broader geopolitical landscape.

