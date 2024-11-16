Pakistan Army Rules Out Any Deal With Imran Khan

(MENAFN- IANS) Rawalpindi, Nov 16 (IANS) Pakistan has ruled out any possibility of striking a deal with the country's former Prime Imran Khan, making it clear that the doors of negotiations with the former premier will remain shut. This admittance has left the future of Imran Khan -- and his hopes of having backdoor talks with the country's powerful military establishment -- in jeopardy.

As per a report in a British daily, senior military officials have completely rejected the idea of talks with Khan at any level, the willingness for which was expressed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder during his recent interaction with party leaders at Rawalpindi's Adiala jail.

Khan had conveyed that he was still willing to strike a deal with the military establishment of the country.

Interestingly, Imran Khan has previously accused the same military establishment and its army chief, General Syed Asim Munir, for his current state and incarceration. Khan had also accused the military establishment for ousting him from power and toppling his government through a US–led regime change conspiracy in Pakistan.

"Khan is facing court cases against him and can't expect any deals from the military. He wants everyone to follow the rule of law but does not do the same himself and has been applying pressure for discussions with the military. He had even offered unconditional talks while seeking a deal to ensure his release," said a source in the Pakistani military.

People close to Khan say that the PTI chief wants to deal with the military establishment and not the ruling government because he believes that the real power and authority lies with the powerful military.

"A deal or any engagement with the military would be based on principles and the interests of the people and not personal gain or compromise that undermines Pakistan's democratic rules," states a PTI leader.

Khan is facing over one hundred cases and has already spent over one year in jail on charges of corruption. He is expected to be put to trial in a military court for cases related to the May 2023 riots and sedition.

Meanwhile, PTI has announced a major protest rally in Islamabad on November 24, demanding Khan's release and its electoral mandate, which it claims was stolen during the elections in February, this year.