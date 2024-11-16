Chopin Law Firm To Participate In Upcoming Covenant House New Orleans Sleep Out Event To Support Homeless Youth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Chopin Law Firm is pleased to announce its participation in Covenant House New Orleans' Sleep Out event on Thursday, November 21, at 8pm - Friday, November 22, at 7am, joining a community of advocates dedicated to raising awareness and funds for homeless youth in New Orleans. The event invites local leaders, businesses, and community members to experience a night of sleeping outdoors in solidarity with the young people facing homelessness and insecurity in the city.

The Covenant House Sleep Out event not only raises crucial funds for programs that support homeless and at-risk youth but also creates a deeply personal experience for participants, bringing the reality of homelessness closer to home. The firm will join others in spending the night outside to highlight the urgent need for comprehensive support systems that help young people find stability, safety, and hope.

“We're honored to stand alongside Covenant House New Orleans in this important event,” said attorney, Justin Chopin.“At Chopin Law Firm, we believe in making a positive impact in our community, and this Sleep Out experience will remind us of the challenges so many young people face. We're committed to doing our part to support Covenant House's life-changing programs and to advocate for the future of New Orleans' youth.”

Covenant House New Orleans provides critical services to homeless and trafficked youth, offering a safe space, emergency shelter, mental health services, and pathways to education and employment. Each year, over 900 young people turn to Covenant House for support, making the annual Sleep Out an essential fundraiser to sustain and expand these vital services.

The Chopin Law Firm encourages other community members, businesses, and leaders to join the cause by participating in the Sleep Out or by making a donation. To participate, visit .

About The Chopin Law Firm LLC

Chopin Law Firm, located in the vibrant city of New Orleans, boasts over 100 years of combined legal experience. Specializing in a variety of practice areas, the firm is committed to delivering top-tier legal services and strategic solutions to its diverse clientele.

For additional information about the firm and it's services, please visit .

