Pienza, The 'Path Of Art And The Soul' Is Born

Art to admire art

- President of the FUR Foundation, Urs Rechsteiner

PIENZA, ( SIENA) - TUSCANY, SIENA ( TUSCANY), ITALY, November 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Culture and landscape for the valorisation of the territory

The "Path of Art and Soul" is born, a path characterized by art installations made by the most famous sculptors on the 20th century international scale to admire the greatest art: nature and landscape.

A new experience through knowledge and discovery of the territory enjoying art and beauty of the places: 28 benches, travertine sculptures interpreted by great artists "spring" from the earth to contemplate and meditate on the extraordinary and immense beauty of the landscape.

A "pilgrimage 4.0", approximately 2.5 km long, signed by famous artists such as Giò Pomodoro, Pietro Cascella, Mattew Spender, Jean-Paul Philippe, Justin Peyser, Joe Tilson, Mauro Berrettini, Riccardo Grazzi and many others. All great performers exhibiting in several solo shows in prestigious galleries and spaces.

All together in a single extraordinary 28 element collection that the FUR Foundation, the Urs Rechsteiner Foundation donated to the City of Pienza. The Municipality of Pienza and the FUR Foundation have signed an ad-hoc agreement together with the citizens of Pienza who owned the land and have hosted the sculptures.

It is a strong passion for art and culture together with the Tuscany land, where the FUR Foundation founder Mr. Urs Rechsteiner, a Swiss man who has chosen Tuscany for 30 years to spend a few months a year and contributed to the valorisation of the territory and the landscape through his non-profit foundation, based in Montepulciano (Siena).

The ribbon-cutting ceremony of the "Path of Art and Soul" took place last Saturday 9 March. This is great news for the Piedmont area, a new proposal to discover the territory through contemporary art. The Art Curator is the journalist Maria Cava .

Walking along the new "Path of Art and Soul", the visitor can admire the "Guardian of the Valley".

Can a valley like Val d'Orcia not enjoy the protective gaze of a guardian?

The guardian is sitting on a large rock. It is a 4-meter-high statue covered with cement mortar.

Its imposing image conveys strength, courage and protection.

His gaze looks at the valley towards infinity. The guardian of the valley is a timeless character coming from the most distant past, looking to the future. He is the super hero of the "pilgrims" who heals the most disparate souls, all intrigued by this new majestic statue sitting in one of the most beautiful landscapes in the world.

The work was conceived by the entrepreneur Lorenzo Nisi and created by the leading company in scenography design and production Corto Corcuito and by the artist Antonio Borrelli.

The sculpture collection

28 great contemporary artists interpret the art of sitting down to admire art involving nature and landscape.

The collection of 28 art benches is made by the following authors:

.Giò Pomodoro

.Cordelia von den Steinen

.Pietro Cascella

.Mauro Berrettini

.Riccardo Grazzi

.Mattew Spender

.Jean- Paul Philippe

.Franco Adami

.Justin Peyser

.Joe Tilson

.Viliano Tarabella

.Lorenzo Nisi

.Girolamo Ciulla

.Marcello Aitiani

.Nado Canuti

.Mino Trafeli

.Mirella Forlivesi

.Mauro Berrettini /Riccardo Grazzi –“Dedicata a una sua allieva”

.Renato Corsi

.Kan Yasuda

.Ugo Nespolo

.Georg Dietzler

.Rinaldo Bigi

.Kurt Laurenz Metzler

.Venturino Venturi

.Sandro Chia

.Jacopo Cascella

.Daniel Couvreur

They have all made their own interpretation of sitting down on a bench as a place to pause and reflect or to pause and admire. All great artists have given their contribution to the vision and interpretation of beauty and for the first time all together, they have created an exclusive collection in a unique place in the world. The "Path of Art and Soul" of Pienza marks an important step in the history of places and the valorisation of territories.

As to the Path of Art and Soul installations, the company New Abitare srl and the professionals Fabrizio Casini, Luigi Elefante and Angelo Rugiero worked together to perform them.

