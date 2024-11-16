Ukraine's General Staff: 170 Combat Clashes At Front In Past Day, Russians Actively Attacking In Three Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Over the past day, there have been 170 combat engagements at the front, with the greatest number of battles occurring in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, and Kursk sectors.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 08:00 on Saturday, November 16, which was published on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“Yesterday, the enemy launched two missile on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using two missiles, as well as 54 air strikes, dropping 102 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the enemy carried out more than 4,700 attacks, including 119 attacks using multiple launch rocket systems,” the statement says.

Ukrainian forces shoot down 53 attackovernight

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular in the vicinity of populated areas: Izium, Novoplatonivka, Sloviansk, Yampolivka, Terny, Lyman, Torske, Siversk, Riznykivka, Dachne, Novodmytrivka, Toretsk, Nelipivka, Petrivka, Valentynivka, Kurakhove, Andriivka, Velyka Novosilka, Stepove, Temyrivka, Lobkove and Zelene Pole.

Over the past day, the Air Force, missile troops and artillery units of the Defense Forces targeted one area where enemy personnel were concentrated. Additionally, an enemy ground UAV station and a communication tower were destroyed.

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed the positions of Ukrainian troops nine times near Vysoka Yaruha and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, 17 attacks took place over the past day. Ukrainian forces repelled enemy assaults near Kolisnykivka, Kopanky and Nadiya.

In the Lyman sector , the enemy launched 16 attacks. The Russian forces endeavored to breach the Ukrainian defensive lines in the vicinity of Novoyehorivka, Makiivka, Terny, and Torske.

Two combat engagements took place in the vicinity of Verkhniokamianske and Vyimka, within the Siversk sector .

In the Kramatorsk sector , the Russians launched a single offensive in the vicinity of Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk sector , the enemy, with the support of aircraft, conducted nine attacks in the vicinity of Toretsk, Dyliivka, and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector , Ukrainian defenders thwarted 38 aggressor's assaults and offensive actions towards Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Petrivka and Pustynka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Defense Forces repelled 35 attacks. The invaders tried to advance in the areas of Berestky, Novoselydivka, Voznesenka, Novodmytrivka, Maksymilianivka, Dahlne and Antonivka.

In the Vremivka sector, the enemy made seven assaults on Ukrainian positions in the areas of Trudove, Rivne and Novodarivka. He actively used attack and bomber aircraft to attack in the area.

In the Orikhiv sector, the invaders launched an offensive in the direction of Novoandriivka, but were thwarted in their efforts.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector , the Russian invaders attempted to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions five times. They were met with a strong and effective resistance, resulting in significant losses.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors , there were no indications of enemy offensive operations. On the border with the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the enemy is actively using artillery and aircraft in the vicinity of Ukrainian settlements from Russia's territory.

The military operation in the Kursk region is ongoing. Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian defenders have repelled 30 enemy attacks in the area. The enemy continues to employ guided aerial bombs in strikes against Ukrainian territory. In the past day, there have been 15 instances of air strikes, involving the deployment of 19 guided aerial bombs.

As reported, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 16, 2024 amount to nearly 719,240 invaders, including another 1,650 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.