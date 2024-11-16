War To End Not In Abstract Way But No Exact Date Clear Yet - President

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The war with Russia will be over after the new presidential administration takes office in the U.S.

President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed this opinion in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, Ukrinform reports.

"No one wants peace like we do. The change in U.S. policy suggests that, in my opinion, the war will be over. I don't know how. Our task is to defend a strong stance. The end of this war is very important to us, a just peace, where we don't feel that we lost our best people because of the injustice that was imposed on us. And that's why we can't bow your head because someone is big and we are smaller. We are a great nation and we have to prove it," Zelensky said.

Ukraine's surrender only thing Putin wants to negotiate –

He emphasized that the war will not end in an abstract way. "There is no exact date. But with the policies of the team, which will soon take the helm of the White House, the war will end sooner. This is their approach, this is their promise, and it is also very important for them," the president said.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Fox News recently reported that U.S. President-elect Donald Trump plans to soon appoint a special representative who should lead the negotiations on the end of the Russian war in Ukraine from the American side.

Photo: President's Office