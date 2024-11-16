Five Palestinians Killed In Israeli Occupation Airstrikes In Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- At least five Palestinians were killed and others in Israeli on Rafah city in southern Gaza Strip on Saturday, according to the Palestinian news agency.

Three young men were killed and others injured when an Israeli occupation drone targeted a group of citizens in the Al-Janina area in eastern Rafah, the agency said.

Two civilians were killed when they were targeted by Israeli occupation warplanes in the Khirbet Al-Adas area, north of the city, it added.

Israeli occupation forces have been continuing their aggression on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, which resulted in the killing of over 43,764 citizens, the majority of whom are women and children, and the injury of 103,490 others. (end)

