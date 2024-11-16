New Media Policy In Offing, Will Be Rolled Out Soon: Joint Director Information
Date
11/16/2024 5:08:02 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Joint Director Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Muhammad Aslam Saturday said that new media policy is in offing and will be rolled out soon.
Speaking on the occasion of National Press Freedom Day, Mohammad Aslam said that the department is following Media Policy 2020, while new policy is in the offing and will be rolled out soon.
“Our top priority is to ensure people get right and acurate information. We are working on several models to ensure ethics are followed while sharing information with the public. We are acting as a carrier of information,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
He said that in view of massive boom of social media, the department is working on a model to ensure social media based information remains ethical by all means.
“We have to create an ethical landscape for the social media. There is also huge transformation from print to digital media. We are aware of it and there are many proposals that are being followed,” he said.
