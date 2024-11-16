Mehbooba Seeks NC's Clarification After Kharge's Remarks On Article 370

Mehbooba was reacting to Kharge's remarks on the return of Article 370 during a press in Pune on Thursday.

“This government has been given a huge mandate by the people. They have reposed huge faith in it. (Article) 370 is an emotional issue for the people of J-K, and people's sentiments are connected to it,” Mufti told reporters in Beerwah area of central Kashmir's Budgam district.

During the Pune press conference, Kharge said,“Amit Shah, in his poll rallies, accuses the Congress of spreading lies. (But) He (himself) is saying the Congress wants to bring back Article 370 (in J&K). Tell me, who said that and when?”

“You are raking up an issue. If it (resolution to repeal Article 370) had been already passed in Parliament, why are you raking up the issue again? It means you want to keep the issue alive to divide. If you want to say this, go to Kashmir and say it. Elections are over in Kashmir,” the Congress president said.

The PDP chief said the resolution passed by the ruling National Conference (NC) in the J-K assembly asking the Centre to work out a mechanism for restoring special status of the erstwhile state, was vague and not clear on the restoration of Article 370.

“The NC and Congress government should clarify. PDP had also said that the resolution was not clear (on Article 370) and it was mentioned vaguely. This government has 50 members, they should have said this while holding their head high,” she added.

The former J-K chief minister said the resolution should have condemned what was done on August 5, 2019 - when the Centre abrogated Article 370.

“But, they did not. Then they mentioned (Article) 370 in such a way that it gave an impression that they were ashamed. It seemed a total surrender.

“Then Congress saying that the resolution was for statehood and not for (Article) 370, has created a lot of questions and apprehensions in the minds of the people. So, the government should clarify it,” Mebhooba said.

