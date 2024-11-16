Ed Bazel Welcomes The Holiday Season With A New Album, The Christmas Sessions: Season's Greetings From Studio 2

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ed Bazel recording The Christmas Sessions: Season's Greetings from Studio 2 at the revered Abbey Road Studios in London.

The Christmas Sessions: Seasons Greetings From Studio 2 is an elegant piano celebration of the holidays perfect for holiday gifting and entertaining.

- Ed BazelLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Let the holiday magic begin! Ed Bazel's latest instrumental piano album, The Christmas Sessions: Season's Greetings from Studio 2, is here to fill your season with warmth, joy, and unforgettable memories. This festive collection is a heartwarming blend of timeless carols and an enchanting original composition,“Christmas Time Is Coming,” perfectly crafted to spark nostalgia and create new traditions.Ring in the season today with music that evokes all the warmth of home: Listen hereBazel invites his fans to share in the wonder of this joyful season, saying "Christmas is a time to treasure togetherness, and I'm honored to share this music with you. Recording The Christmas Sessions at Abbey Road's legendary Studio 2-where The Beatles made history-was a dream come true. The magic of that space lives in every note, adding an extra sprinkle of holiday spirit to this album.”This subtly nostalgic album brings together a team of extraordinary musical talents:Composer: Ed BazelProducer: Alex CarterString and Wind Arrangements: Louis Anthony deLiseFeatured Artists:Flute: John McMurteryCello: Vivian Barton DozorViolin: Nina VieruMallet Percussion: Louis Anthony deLise (Tracks 1, 5, 11) and Alex Carter (Track 6)The standout original track,“Christmas Time Is Coming,” blends the bittersweet tones of winter blues with the comforting joy of the season. Other highlights include a stunning rendition of the classic“God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and a moving take on“We Three Kings,” closing the album with timeless grace. This collection isn't just music-it's an invitation to reflect, give, and share kindness, not only during the holidays but all year long.About Ed BazelKnown for his soul-stirring piano compositions, Bazel's music blends elegance and emotion. His independently produced albums-Bella Piano (2013), Homecoming (2021), and The London Sessions series-are celebrated for their soothing and introspective melodies. Born in Huntington, West Virginia, Ed began his journey with the piano at the age of five, later drawing inspiration from The Beatles' iconic debut on The Ed Sullivan Show. Today, he is an award-winning pianist, the Worldwide Brand Ambassador for Kayserburg Pianos for Artists, and, owner of The River of Calm radio station, which sponsors the Headphones for Chemotherapy program providing soothing music to chemotherapy patients.As a performer, Bazel has played some of the finest rooms in America. Lucky fans might catch a live performance by him in Nashville, Los Angeles or New York -- or on their local television programs -- over this holiday season. For now, he concludes with a heartfelt wish, and an invitation to all to join his Elegant Piano Escape :“Thank you for sharing in this musical journey. I hope The Christmas Sessions: Season's Greetings from Studio 2 brings joy to your celebrations and becomes a cherished part of your holiday traditions for years to come. Wishing you and yours a season filled with love, peace, and music.”Light up your home with timeless melodies and heartfelt joy with this perfect playlist:1 It Came Upon A Midnight Clear2 Christmas Time is Here3 O Little Town of Bethlehem4 Silent Night5 O Come All Ye Faithful6 The Christmas Song7 What Child Is This8 Away In A Manger9 Christmas Time Is Coming10 God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen11 We Three KingsMedia requests, including live performance bookings and radio airplay, may be directed to BethHilton(at)The B Company(dot)comFollow Ed Bazel on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, YouTube, Bandcamp and all Digital Streaming Platforms (DSPs), or, visit EdBazel and#Pianist #ChristmasMusic #LiveMusic #MorningTelevision #HolidayProgramming #NewMusic #HappyHolidays #seasonalmusic #talentcasting

