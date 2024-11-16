Access Travel Breaks New Ground As One Of The First Filipino Luxury Travel Brands To Offer Exclusive Expeditions To Antarctica

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Metro Manila, Philippines – Access Travel, a leading luxury brand from the Philippines, is making history as one of the first Filipino companies to offer exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime expeditions to the pristine wilderness of Antarctica. This groundbreaking journey, led by travel visionary Angely Dub. The tour promises to be more than just a getaway-it's an invitation to embark on an extraordinary adventure to one of Earth's most remote and untouched places.



In November 2025, travelers will have the unique opportunity to join Angely on an expedition meticulously crafted over the past four years. This journey culminates in her passion for exploration and her deep commitment to creating transformative travel experiences. With every detail thoughtfully planned, from luxury accommodations to immersive activities, this expedition offers an experience that few can claim-a truly rare chance to set foot on the "White Continent."



The Journey of a Lifetime

From November 25 to December 9, 2025, this 14-day journey will take you through stunning landscapes, rich wildlife, and unforgettable encounters with the raw beauty of Antarctica. The adventure begins in the city of Buenos Aires, where guests can unwind, explore the city's cultural gems, and prepare for the exciting expedition ahead. The real adventure starts when travelers board a luxurious Antarctic cruise in Ushuaia, the world's southernmost city.



Crossing the legendary Drake Passage, a rite of passage for polar explorers. Participants will witness incredible wildlife and feel the thrill of venturing into the unknown. Once in Antarctica, travelers will experience the stunning landscapes of icebergs, glaciers, and wildlife up close. From Zodiac cruises and kayaking to snowshoe hikes and camping under the polar sky, each day offers a new adventure and an opportunity to explore the White Continent like never before.



Antarctica Awaits

Over six days, travelers will explore iconic locations such as Neumayer Channel, Port Lockroy, and Paradise Bay. You'll mingle with penguin colonies, kayak past towering icebergs, and even camp under the stars in one of the most remote places on Earth. Every day offers a new adventure, with activities thoughtfully planned around Antarctica's shifting conditions. These are the kinds of moments that will stay with you forever.



And while Antarctica's wild beauty will take center stage, the experience on board is equally luxurious, with world-class dining and accommodations that make returning to the ship after a day of adventure a welcome retreat.



Join the Exclusive Expedition

This journey is more than just a trip-it's a rare, personal investment in an experience that only a few will ever have the chance to enjoy. With limited slots available, Access Travel's Antarctic expedition is tailored for those seeking an unparalleled travel experience filled with luxury, adventure, and wonder that only the farthest reaches of our planet can provide.



Led by Angely Dub, whose travel expertise and eye for exceptional detail guarantee an adventure like no other, this expedition promises not only memories but transformative moments that will forever enrich the lives of its participants.



For more information on securing your spot on this unforgettable journey, visit or contact their travel consultants at 09176795338.



Antarctica is calling. Are you ready to answer?

