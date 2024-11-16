Russian Army Loses Another 1,650 Troops In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to November 16, 2024 amount to nearly 719,240 invaders, including another 1,650 killed or wounded in action in the past day.

The General Staff of the of Ukraine said this in a post on , according to Ukrinform.

The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 9,338 enemy tanks (+8 in the past day), 18,994 armored combat vehicles (+26), 20,520 artillery systems (+28), 1,252 multiple launch rocket systems, 999 air defense systems, 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 18,914 unmanned aerial vehicles (+28), 2,641 cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 29,236 motor vehicles (+69), and 3,651 special equipment units (+6).

Information is being updated.