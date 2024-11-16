Supernatural, The Flash, Smallville Stars Among Celebrities At Fan Expo Cleveland, March 21-23

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Fans of some of pop culture's most beloved franchises are preparing for FAN Cleveland as Jared Padalecki (“Supernatural”), Grant Gustin (“The Flash”),“Smallville” standout Tom Welling,“Daredevil” standout Charlie Cox and legendary director Eli Roth (Thanksgiving, Cabin Fever) are among the first wave of celebrities attending the annual extravaganza, March 21-23, 2025, at the Huntington Center of Cleveland.



FAN EXPO Cleveland features the biggest and best in pop culture: movies, TV, music, artists, writers, exhibitors, and cosplay, with three full days of themed programming to satisfy every fandom.



Jared Padalecki starred in the series“Supernatural” as the protagonist“Sam Winchester” for its full 15-season run from 2005-2020.“Gilmore Girls” fans will also remember him from his early-seasons role as“Dean Forester.” Padalecki is currently the lead role of“Cordell Walker” in the CW contemporary western“Walker.”



Grant Gustin played the title character“Barry Allen” in“The Flash” CW television series for the duration of its run from 2014 through last year, as well as in“Arrow,”“DC Legends of Tomorrow,”“Batwoman” and others. He first gained wide notice for his portrayals of“Campbell Price” in the revival of“90210” and“Sebastian Smythe” in“Glee.”



Tom Welling is probably best known for his role as“Clark Kent” in "Smallville.” He has also played“Lt. Marcus Pierce / Cain” in“Lucifer” and“'Karate Rob' Meltzer” in“Judging Amy” and has had roles in the films Cheaper by the Dozen, The Fog, Draft Day and The Choice.



Charlie Cox has had more than 40 screen credits, with his role as“Matt Murdock” on“Daredevil” (reprised in“She-Hulk” and Spider-Man: No Way Home) the most prominent. He gained wide notice for his portrayal of“Owen Sleater” in the HBO period drama“Boardwalk Empire” and played the lead role of“Michael Kinsella” in the AMC+ crime drama series“Kin.”



The multi-talented Eli Roth has gained fame as a director, writer, producer and actor. He wrote and directed hit films such as Thanksgiving, Cabin Fever, Hostel, and Hostel II and starred in Inglourious Basterds as“Sgt. Donny Donowitz.” Roth has produced more than 40 TV and film productions and is also the director and writer of this year's feature film Borderlands, starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, and Jamie Lee Curtis.



