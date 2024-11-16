Vote In Favour Of MVA, Says Maulana Siraj Khan Amid Uproar Over 'Vote Jihad'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 16 (IANS) Amid the fervour of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, both ruling and Opposition parties have been making strong statements regarding 'vote jihad.'

Some leaders of Maharashtra BJP have even claimed that foreign funding has been received in Maharashtra for 'vote jihad.'

Amid these allegations, one claim by BJP leaders is that the All India Ulema Board had recently sent a 17-point demand letter to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The Ulema Board, in its letter, had mentioned that it was ready to support the MVA alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections. However, the condition was that if the MVA came to power, it should fulfil their demands.

On this, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee wrote back, stating that it agreed to all these demands. The Ulema Board President, Nayab Ansari, made this letter public on his social media on October 31.

Amid these controversies, just before the voting scheduled for November 20 in Maharashtra, sources claimed that on Friday, after the Jumma prayers, appeals were made from mosques to vote in favour of the MVA.

Speaking to IANS on this matter, Jamiat-e-Ulama Mumbai President Maulana Siraj Khan appealed to the people to vote for the candidates of the MVA and said that after the formation of the MVA government, he would like to see Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra again.

Maulana Siraj Khan praised the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray during the tenure of the MVA government, especially during the Covid-19 crisis.

"During Covid-19, the situation in Maharashtra was much better compared to other states. While people were dying and bodies were being floated in the Ganges in other states, in Maharashtra, food, water, and travel facilities were provided. This is why we want Uddhav Thackeray to be the Chief Minister again," he stated.

Praising Uddhav Thackeray's leadership style, Maulana Siraj Khan said, "He is a good person and has respect for every section of society. His heart is very kind, and he has worked excellently for every community. During his government, there was no discrimination in Maharashtra."

Appealing to the Muslim community and people of other faiths to vote for MVA candidates, he said that Muslims should use their votes and vote for candidates "who are secular and work for all sections of society. We have appealed to all communities to vote in the election on the 20th and support the candidates of the MVA."

Maulana Siraj Khan also issued a letter in this regard. The letter, written in Urdu, particularly appealed to Muslims to vote. Through this letter, he also alleged that when the MVA government was in power in Maharashtra, there was an "atmosphere of peace and brotherhood throughout the state, which has deteriorated since the change of power."

Responding to the BJP's allegations of 'vote jihad,' Maulana Siraj Khan said that BJP leaders and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis should understand the true meaning of jihad.

"The BJP leaders must realise that jihad does not only mean terrorism. It is a religious and social service method, which they fail to comprehend," he said, adding that if it is acceptable for the BJP to support certain organisations, it cannot be wrong for people of other communities to stand up for their rights.

Maulana Siraj Khan also mentioned the increasing challenges for Muslims during the election period. "An atmosphere has been created against Muslims, and especially in Maharashtra, the situation has worsened. We want Muslims to cast their votes peacefully and without fear so that a government dedicated to everyone is formed in the state and peace prevails in society," he added.