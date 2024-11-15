Qamo Celebrates Fourth Anniversary

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qamo Qatar Moms celebrated its 4th anniversary at an event titled Shagun 4.0.

Qamo, with around 6,000 members, is a chapter of Universe of Moms (Unimo), founded by Neha Kare Kanabar, and has over 600,000 members worldwide, a statement said.

Established by Deepa Jaiswal, Qamo aims to unite mothers in Qatar and foster a close-knit community built on love, mutual support, and respect.

Shagun 4.0 saw over 170 attendees and featured a range of activities, performances, games, raffles, prizes and giveaways.

In her address, Jaiswal stressed the importance of respecting differences, uplifting one another, and celebrating shared experiences, highlighting how Qamo has grown from a small support group. The administration team, which also comprises Neha Agarwal and Akansha Sabharwal, thanked all participants and supporters, including Beenaa, a statement added.

