ST. LOUIS, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Record-Breaking Food Poisoning Lawyer

Jory Lange is investigating the Rockwood Summit High E. coli outbreak. 69 students and parents have contracted E. coli, according to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health.



"The Rockwood Summit High E. coli Outbreak is likely to grow," says record-breaking food poisoning Lawyer Jory Lange .

"Symptoms usually began 1 to 10 days after eating E. coli-contaminated food.

Once people get sick and go to the hospital, it takes time for stool tests to come back positive for E. coli and for those test results to be reported to hospitals.

That's why the outbreak numbers will likely continue to rise."

"The scary thing about this outbreak is, as a consumer, there's nothing you can do to tell whether the food that you are buying is safe.

You can't taste, smell, or see

E. coli. Food that is contaminated with

E. coli may look, smell, and taste just like any other food. This is why it's critical that restaurants who make and sell our food, ensure the food is safe before they sell it," said E. coli food poisoning attorney

Jory Lange.

Record-Breaking Lawyer

Jory Lange is one of the nation's leading food poisoning lawyers.

Jory recently won a $10 million settlement on behalf of a family who got Shigella food poisoning after eating at a restaurant.

The $10 million settlement is believed to be the largest Shigella settlement in US history on behalf of a person who developed Reactive Arthritis from Shigella food poisoning.

Jory Lange has represented scores of food poisoning victims in E. coli outbreaks across the United States and represents over 335 people who contracted Shigella food poisoning in the LongHorn Steakhouse Shigella outbreak in St. Clair County, Illinois.



Andre's Banquets and Catering

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health has identified Andre's Banquets and Catering as the caterer.

Students and parents got E. coli food poisoning at two events catered by Andre's Banquets and Catering.

One of the events was an end-of-season banquets for students.

Both events were for students of Rockwood Summit High.

How The Lange Law Firm Can Help

Our mission is to help families who have been harmed by contaminated products.

When restaurants cause E. coli outbreaks, we use the law to hold them accountable. If you suspect that you or someone you love has been infected with E. coli by food you ate from Andre's Banquet's and Catering at one of these two events and are interested in making a legal claim for compensation, we can help. Call us for a free no obligation legal consultation at (833) 330-3663 or send us an e-mail here.

About the legal team:

Jory Lange

with The Lange Law Firm, PLLC is one of the United States' leading E. coli attorneys , successfully representing clients across the United States in food poisoning cases from Shigella, E. coli, and Salmonella.

