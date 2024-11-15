Kuwait Embassy In Brussels Hosts EU High Representative Josep Borrell

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Ambassador of the State of Kuwait to the Kingdom of Belgium and Head of its Missions to the European Union and NATO, Nawaf Nafeea Al-Enezi, hosted a meeting at his residence in Brussels (Bayt Al-Kuwait) with the Vice President of the European Commission and the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

The meeting was attended by several Gulf and Arab ambassadors accredited in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

In a statement received by KUNA on Friday, Ambassador Al-Enezi expressed Kuwaitآ's appreciation for Borrellآ's positions and his prominent role during his mandate since 2019, particularly regarding the development and strengthening of Kuwait-EU relations on one hand, and Gulf-EU relations on the other. This has led to significant progress, culminating in the historic first summit between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the European Union, which laid the foundation for a promising future for their relationship.

Ambassador Al-Enezi emphasized that Borrell represents a voice of wisdom and moderation at the international level, having adopted an advanced stance in defending global peace and stability, protecting international multilateralism, international law, and international humanitarian law.

He added that Kuwait and the EU share many positions and principles on various regional and international issues, as reflected in various dialogues between the two sides, as well as in international forums. Both sides are fully committed to contributing to the maintenance of international peace and security.

The Ambassador also affirmed Kuwaitآ's readiness to chair the GCCآ's work starting in December and its eagerness to work closely with the EU to implement the outcomes of the Gulf-European summit, which addressed various areas of cooperation and coordination between the two sides. (end)

arn









MENAFN15112024000071011013ID1108891647