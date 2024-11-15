Dev Diwali 2024 Varanasi: Grand Fireworks Show On River Ganga Ghats Will Leave You Spellbound Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Grand fireworks illuminate the sky on the ghats of River Ganga in Varanasi on the occasion of Dev Deepawali.

Dev Deepavali is celebrated on the night of Kartik Purnima, which falls after Diwali. This year, Diwali was celebrated on October 31.

Dev Diwali or Dev Deepavali is celebrated in Varanasi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh. This year, it is celebrated on Friday, November 15. Dev Deepawali, often called "the Diwali of the Gods," has lit up the ghats of the river Ganga, from Ravidas Ghat to Rajghat, with more than a million glowing diyas and fireworks.

The celebrations in the ghats of River Ganga included aarti at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya , Ganga Aarti in Dashashwamedh Ghat in Varanasi.





A laser and sound show showcasing the origin of the river Ganga and its significance at Chet Singh Ghat in Varanasi.

Several people gathered to witness the celebrations and chanted Har Mahadev' during the fireworks. People also enjoyed boat rides during firworks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his wishes on the occasion of Dev Deepawali on X.

“Infinite best wishes to all countrymen on Kartik Purnima and Dev Deepawali. I wish that this auspicious occasion associated with the sacred tradition of bathing, meditation and lighting lamps, may brighten everyone's life with happiness, prosperity and good fortune,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, wished the people of the country.

“Heartiest greetings of Dev Deepawali and Kartik Purnima to all countrymen. I wish that this auspicious festival of the confluence of nature and culture makes the life of all of you bright and full of energy like a lamp,” Amit Shah wrote on X.

Kartik Purnima is the full moon day of the eighth lunar month, and Hindus across the country celebrate it. The festival falls on the full moon day of Kartika month. A full moon day is known by several names, such as Poornima, Poonam, Pournami, and Pournimasi in India.

According to Vaishnava tradition, the Kartik month is also called Damodar month, named after one of Lord Krishna's epithets, Damodar.