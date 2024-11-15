7K Metals Announces Mega 1-Kilo Grand Canyon Silver Coin

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

First of its kind in the industry

- Blake Davis

IDAHO FALLS, ID, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 7k Metals is set to make a big impression with the upcoming release of one of its largest and most unique coins to date: the 1-kilo Grand Canyon silver coin. As part of 7k's Topography collection, honoring some of the most noteworthy landforms on the planet, this massive coin is not only remarkable for its sheer size but also for its groundbreaking smartminting® technology, which intricately carves the Grand Canyon's iconic landscape into the surface of the coin.

With only 77 coins minted, this rare collector's piece will debut on Black Friday, November 29, 2024. Following the success of the 5-oz Grand Canyon coin launched in August, 7k Metals has gone even bigger with the 1-kilo version, which is nearly seven times heavier than its predecessor. This mega-sized coin is not just larger in weight-it magnifies every detail. The smartminting® carving technology allows for ultra-high relief, creating lifelike depictions of the Colorado River as it cuts through the Grand Canyon's craggy cliffs and steep valleys. The stunning depth and detail reach all the way to the edges of the coin.

According to CIT, the coin's producer, this level of ultra-deep relief with internal recesses is a first in the industry, making this a one-of-a-kind collectible that you truly have to see-and touch-to appreciate.“Our Grand Canyon kilo coin is a masterpiece in both size and design,” said Blake Davis, 7k Metals chief sales and marketing officer.“The technology used to create this coin is next-level as it shows a level of detail that truly brings the magnificence of the Grand Canyon to life. It's a stunning work of art and the perfect showpiece for a collection. And with just 77 coins minted, this is an extraordinary opportunity for collectors.”

For more information about 7k Metals, the Topography collection, and upcoming releases, visit .

About 7k Metals

Founded in 2016 and based in Idaho Falls, Idaho, 7k Metals has expanded from its roots in the Gem State into an international presence in the precious-metals industry. In addition to providing an exceptional precious-metals buying experience, the company also specializes in educating first-time buyers and experienced collectors on responsible strategies for acquiring gold and silver. 7k is known for its diverse and high-quality numismatic collections that attract collectors worldwide.

The subject matter for their coins is diverse and represents different faiths, cultures, and interests. While not everyone may like every coin, there is a coin for everybody. If these particular coins aren't your jam, stay tuned and visit 7kmetals to find ones that speak to you.

Mission:

The mission of 7k Metals is to make owning precious metals like gold and silver not just accessible but also affordable for everyone while creating a community of like-minded individuals who are passionate about stacking assets and creating a legacy.

Community Impact:

While 7k Metals has a global reach, it remains deeply rooted in its local community in Idaho Falls. The company contributes to the region's economic growth, supporting local businesses and providing employment opportunities.

Global Reach:

With more than 80,000 enrolled members, 7k Metals ships to customers in the United States, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, Singapore, New Zealand, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, and Mexico.

About the 2024 Topography – Grand Canyon 1-Kg Silver Coin

Year of Issue: 2024

Country of Issue: Cook Islands

Coin Weight: Weight (g): 1000 (1 Kg)

Metal Purity: 0.999

Metal Composition: Fine Silver

Mintage: 77

Features: Ultra High Relief

Blake Davis, CSMO

7k Metals

+1 208-313-2243

blake@7kmetals

