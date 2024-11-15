SHORELINE BIOSCIENCES TO PRESENT AT 2024 STIFEL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company developing modifying

iNK cell therapies for autoimmune disorders, today announced its participation in the 2024 Stifel Healthcare taking place November 18-19, 2024, in New York, NY.

Company management will present on Monday, November 18, 2024, at 4:45 pm ET and will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing disease modifying iNK cell therapies for autoimmune disorders. Shoreline is advancing a pipeline of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived natural killer cells (iNK) and macrophage (iMACs) therapies to deliver safe, affordable and accessible medicines. The Company's cellular design and gene editing technologies are built on a unique understanding of immune cell biology and premier gene editing tools such as SLEEK knock-in technology and access to AsCas12a, a high fidelity and high efficiency engineered

CRISPR/CAS endonuclease. Shoreline has also developed an industry-leading SMARTTM manufacturing platform to enable truly off the shelf and scalable cell therapies.

