As winter approaches, Galaxy MacauTM Integrated Resort (hereafter "Galaxy Macau") is set to transform into a European-inspired holiday wonderland for the first time, bringing to life the "Joy Village" to orchestrate its festive celebration "Symphony of Joy". From November 28, Galaxy Macau will take its guests to embark on a magical holiday journey and embrace full-bloom festivities with their loved ones in pure joy.





Whether it's indulging in luxury travel, enjoying exclusive shopping award, or savoring exquisite cuisine, guests can experience a one-stop destination for holiday delights and check off everything on wish list.

Enchanting European-inspired Joy Village



Paying tribute to the traditional European winter villages, the beautifully crafted "Joy Village" will transform the Pearl Lobby into a vibrant Christmas manor, inviting every visitor to immerse themselves in festive magic. This fairytale-inspired village features several interactive photo spots, including the stylish "Crystal House", the elegantly fragrant "Perfumery", the playful "House of Fun", and the charming "Post Office", where wishes will come true.







The festive atmosphere will extend far beyond this, featuring "Joy Village" in the Pearl Lobby, scattered Christmas installations, and dazzling lights throughout the resort. Unique Christmas trees at places like Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy HotelTM, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, and Andaz Macau add a magical touch to the celebrations. This enchanting setting is perfect for capturing photos that will surely be the highlight of your social media feed.



Luxury Instant Lucky Draw – Prizes Totaling MOP 8 Million



Guests can register as a Galaxy Ultimate member on the Galaxy Macau WeChat Mini Program, spend MOP1,000 or more at Galaxy Macau, present valid hotel key cards with holders, or show Galaxy Arena or Broadway Theatre tickets to participate in the instant lucky draw in the " House of Prizes " at "Joy Village". Prizes include luxury hotel stays, concert tickets, flights, dining & shopping vouchers and more, totaling MOP 8 million.





This festive season, several restaurants will present creative holiday menus and exclusive offers.

Guests can also write a postcard at the "Post Office" in "Joy Village" and drop it into the 1/F postbox for a chance to win a complimentary stay at Andaz Macau with breakfast for two. Sharing festive moments on social media with a holiday wish may lead to winning grand prizes like flights and hotel stays or fulfilling a wish list item with shopping vouchers.



Experience Exceptional Rewards in Travel, Dining, Entertainment and Shopping at Galaxy Macau



Galaxy Promenade, home to a collection of luxury brands, turns shopping into a joyful experience, offering guests an exciting array of delights that make every wish come true in moments of happiness. Starting November 28, guests can enjoy enhanced holiday shopping experiences with generous rebate and participate in daily lucky draws for high-value, no-minimum-spend gift certificates, making the festive season even more rewarding.







With the Symphony of Joy, Galaxy Macau's festive season officially kicks off on November 28, inviting both locals and global visitors to partake in the Symphony of Joy at Galaxy Macau, unlocking a holiday season filled with endless surprises and joy.







For more details on the exciting events and offers, please visit the Galaxy Macau official website at , or follow the latest updates on Facebook, Instagram, WeChat, Little Red Book, and Douyin.







