Panama Real Estate Comps Are Totally A Thing

Listen, you're an educated, financially savvy person who knows that a successful transaction hinges on a few key elements:



1.

You must love the property.

That's a given. Whether it's for personal use, investment, or future plans, you're not going to buy anything you don't really love. My personal mantra?

If it's not a“hell yes,” it's a“hell no.”

And let's be honest, you're not here to settle for a“hell no,” right?

2.

You need actual data.

In any real estate market, there are certain essential metrics that help you make an informed decision. It doesn't matter the market, the price point, or the purpose of the property- you need the facts.

Let's face it-you're not going to buy something based on someone telling you,“Trust me, it's worth it.” You're smarter than that. What you really need is data to back up that claim. And the Panama market is no different. There are comparable sales (“comps”) available, but unlike in other countries, here you have to dig a little deeper. In fact, a lot deeper.

Is every real estate transaction in Panama is recorded in the Public Registry?

Is it perfect? No. Not every transaction is captured, and some are so complex they may not be accurately reflected. But the Panama Public Registry gives you context-a starting place, a property's history, and some key metrics that can help you validate its value and it's current status. And let's be real:

some data is better than no data.

The Panama Public Registry is accessible to anyone. Check it out at

. You can create an account, log in, and start searching. But you'll quickly discover that it's a

pain to navigate.

It's all in Spanish, so it's even more challenging if you're not fluent. You need detailed property information like the folio number, and you'll have to download and sift through multiple official filings-most of which are packed with legalese-to uncover the sales price, transaction dates, the seller's details, and other critical data.



And that's where Panacomps steps in.



We do the heavy lifting for you. We access the Panama Public Registry, pull the official filings, and process the data to deliver only what you need to make an educated decision. Whether buying, selling, or just curious about a property, Panacomps gives you the insights that matter. So, if you hear someone say there's no reliable data or that it's hard to trust, know that there's actually plenty of valuable information out there. In a market as developed as Panama, this data can be a powerful asset for making informed real estate decisions.

Need to know what similar properties have sold for? Curious about the price per square meter in a particular building or neighborhood? Worried about liens or foreclosures against a property? We've got you covered.

If you want the data behind your next real estate transaction, check us out at or feel free to contact us at ... -we're happy to help.

