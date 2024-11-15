India's Sustainability Leadership Takes Centre Stage At CRB's Annual Summit

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Nov 15 (KNN) The Centre for Responsible Business (CRB) launched its 11th Annual Sustainability Summit on November 13, 2024, at India Habitat Centre, bringing together global leaders and experts to address pressing environmental and social challenges.

The three-day conference, themed 'Sustainability 2.0: Leveraging Opportunities, Balancing Trade-offs and Navigating Pitfalls,' features over 25 sessions covering diverse sectors and sustainability topics.

During the inaugural plenary session, Ambassador Herve Delphin of the European Union highlighted the strong India-EU collaboration in sustainable urbanisation, particularly noting India's pioneering role in the International Solar Alliance.

United Nations Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp presented a sobering assessment of global progress toward Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), revealing that 83 per cent of targets are currently behind schedule, while emphasising India's unique position to drive global SDG advancement.

Former Government of India Secretary Dr. Bhaskar Chatterjee praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership at the G20 summit in unifying global leaders on sustainability issues.

European Union member Lara Wolters stressed the importance of partnerships in environmental and human rights due diligence, while G20 Sherpa India Amitabh Kant called for businesses to embrace responsible and inclusive growth strategies.

The summit has attracted more than 1,500 participants and features 150 speakers from various sectors, including industry leaders, academics, policymakers, and civil society representatives.

Key discussions on the first day centred on sustainable financial practices, climate change impacts on vulnerable communities, and regulatory compliance challenges facing small and medium enterprises.

CRB Chief Executive Officer Rijit Sengupta emphasised the critical need to transform global commitments into local actions for meaningful change.

The conference continues through November 15, 2024, providing a platform for stakeholders to collaborate on sustainable business practices and environmental stewardship.

The event has drawn notable participants from major organisations including Hindustan Unilever Limited, HSBC India, ISEAL Alliance, OECD, and various chambers of commerce, highlighting the growing importance of sustainability in global business operations and policy-making.

(KNN Bureau)