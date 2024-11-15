Los Angeles Times Honors Tootris CEO At 2024 Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOOTRiS CEO Alessandra Lezama named a finalist in LA Times Inspirational Women Forum and Leadership Awards

Alessandra Lezama recognized as a top 'Entrepreneur & Founder' for transforming Child Care Industry

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- TOOTRiS , the leader in real-time Child Care technology solutions, is proud to announce that CEO Alessandra Lezama has been recognized in Los Angeles Times Inspirational Women Forum & Leadership Awards in the Entrepreneur & Founder category. This accolade highlights Lezama's outstanding leadership and her commitment to advancing accessible Child Care solutions for working parents nationwide.

The Inspirational Women Awards celebrate extraordinary female leaders from corporations and nonprofit organizations who have demonstrated remarkable success and achievements over the past 24 months. Among 300 nominees, Alessandra's visionary work at TOOTRiS stood out to the judges whom selected her as a finalist, highlighting her significant impact on transforming Child Care through innovative technology and her passionate advocacy for family-friendly policies.

Under her leadership, TOOTRiS has launched transformative initiatives aimed at making Child Care sustainable across the country and driving economic growth. By leveraging their unifying technology platform, TOOTRiS enables employers to provide turn-key Child Care Benefits, empowers Child Care providers of all sizes with the support they need, and helps parents by making Child Care more accessible, affordable, and reliable.

“It is a profound honor to be recognized alongside such extraordinary women,” said Alessandra Lezama.“As a working mother who faced the same Child Care challenges that so many parents encounter, I know firsthand the importance of accessible solutions. After achieving success in the tech industry, I was determined to turn around and address the Child Care crisis head-on. Winning this award is especially meaningful as it celebrates the incredible achievements of women who, like me, have turned obstacles into opportunities to make a difference and drive change in business.”

Lezama's achievements are a testament to her dedication, resilience, and commitment to creating a world where everyone can reach that absolute potential. Having spearheaded partnerships with Fortune 500 companies and organizations across multiple industries, she has set a new standard for Child Care accessibility and employer support, building TOOTRiS into an industry-leading platform that serves families across all 50 states.

The LA Times will profile the award winners and re-capping the event in a magazine released December 15th, 2024.

About TOOTRiS:

TOOTRiS is the nation's largest, most comprehensive Child Care network, with over 200,000 providers making access to care convenient, affordable, and on-demand. TOOTRiS' unique technology unifies key stakeholders, enabling employers to provide fully managed Child Care Benefits. This gives their workforce the flexibility and family support they need while organizations seek to increase productivity and their ROI. Through the platform, TOOTRiS helps parents and providers connect and transact in real-time. Working parents are empowered to secure quality Child Care, while allowing providers to unlock their potential and fully monetize their program.

