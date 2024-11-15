Cyberdyme Files Patent For AI Communication Tools In Vrhrtm Platform: Tone, Pronunciation, Body Language, And Eye Contact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Alex Bordbar, Head of and Co-founder of CyberDymeSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CyberDyme is thrilled to announce the filing of a patent for its groundbreaking AI-driven VR communication training system within the VRhrTM platform, which delivers real-time, adaptive feedback on body language, pronunciation, emotional tone, and eye contact. This pending patent introduces a significant advancement in virtual reality (VR) training, specifically designed to enhance essential communication skills for the maritime industry, with applications in customer service, hospitality, and corporate development.CyberDyme's proprietary technology utilizes advanced artificial neural networks to analyze non-verbal cues and provide feedback instantly, creating a highly personalized and engaging training experience. By addressing common communication challenges faced by maritime teams, such as cultural and language differences during high-stakes interactions, the system empowers crews to deliver better customer experiences and collaborate effectively.“Our commitment to rapid innovation drives everything we do at CyberDyme, and this patent filing reflects our focus on reshaping professional training and wellness,” said Juan Sotelo, CEO and Co-founder of CyberDyme.“With this new technology, we're not just enhancing training effectiveness; we're creating immersive, personalized environments that enable teams to build meaningful, impactful connections-delivering a clear competitive advantage.”Alex Bordbar, Head of Technology and Co-founder of CyberDyme, who authored the patent, added,“This system integrates VR and AI in a way that fundamentally transforms communication training. By providing real-time feedback on critical communication cues like pronunciation and emotional tone, we're making training not only more effective but also more engaging and personalized to each user's needs. It's a direct response to the demand for interactive, intelligent training methods.”This patent filing marks a significant addition to CyberDyme's expanding intellectual property portfolio, which now includes multiple innovations in VR-based communication and customer service solutions. With 8 patents filed to date, CyberDyme is at the forefront of integrating AI and VR, solving critical training and wellness challenges for the maritime industry and beyond.For more information or to request a demo, please contact ... or visit .

