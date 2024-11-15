Options Medical Weight Loss Ranked On Newsweek's Esteemed America's Best Weight Loss Clinics & Centers 2025 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Innovative, personalized and medically backed programs provided by premier recognized for staffing, equipment, patient-centered care and safety on a national scale.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Options Medical Weight Loss , the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic, is proud to announce its inclusion on Newsweek's 2025 list of America's Best Weight Loss Clinics & Centers. Presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and ranking prover, this prestigious award recognizes 200 facilities across the U.S. that excel in helping clients achieve sustainable, healthy weight loss through effective programs tailored to each patient's individual needs. The full list of winners was announced earlier this week, and can be viewed here .

"We're honored to be recognized as one of America's top weight loss clinics and centers," said Dr. Matthew Walker, founder and CEO. "Our entire staff-across all clinics-is dedicated to providing personalized, results-driven support to every client who walks through our doors. This acknowledgment by Newsweek is a testament to our commitment to excellence and our focus on helping clients achieve meaningful, lasting health outcomes."

Options Medical Weight Loss is proud to be listed on Newsweek's 2025 America's Best Weight Loss Clinics and Centers.

Dr. Walker notes that helping people achieve positive lifestyle changes that last lies at the heart of Options Medical Weight Loss's value proposition-it fosters patient trust and confidence, strengthens brand reputation and further positions the company at the forefront of GLP-1 conversations. Patient offerings include programs with custom meal plans, medical guidance and tracking, and safe access to weight loss medications, all of which provide the flexibility needed to meet each person's unique needs and goals.

The following Options Medical Weight Loss clinics were highlighted on Newsweek's prestigious list:



Carmel, IN

Chandler, AZ

Dublin, OH

Glenview, IL

Largo, FL

Naperville, IL

Park Ridge, IL

Roswell, GA Willowbrook, IL

The America's Best Weight Loss Clinics & Centers 2025 list was developed by Newsweek and determined by a national survey of medical professionals with knowledge of weight loss, including bariatricians, bariatric nurses and general practitioners. Each participant provided names of the top facilities they would recommend outside of their own, also assessing four quality dimensions-staffing, equipment, patient-centered care and patient safety. In addition to the survey conducted, this list considers Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program accreditations.

To start a weight loss journey and participate in this highly celebrated, life-changing program, sign up for a free consultation and metabolic scan at your local clinic , or call 888-405-LOSE (5673). For more information about the weight loss programs available, visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss

About Options Medical Weight Loss

Options Medical Weight Loss is the nation's premier medical weight loss clinic. The company incorporates medically backed solutions, one-on-one health coaching, and innovative technology designed to track progress and help drive positive patient outcomes that far exceed the industry average. The practice has pioneered positive weight loss experiences for more than 50,000 patients since its founding in Chicago in 2014, and currently operates 34 full-service clinics throughout the U.S., including Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Arizona, Indiana, Michigan and Georgia. Visit OptionsMedicalWeightLoss for more information.

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare and business services sectors. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing healthcare businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endo Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, South Georgia Dental Management, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss and U.S. Orthopaedic Partners. Over its 35-year history, Thurston Group has returned more than $4B of invested capital. For additional information about Thurston Group, please visit Thurston Group's website at .

