Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices Pipeline Research Report 2024: Stages Of Development, Recent Developments, Regulatory Path, Key Companies And Trials

The report provides comprehensive information about the Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices pipeline products with comparative analysis of the products at various stages of development and information about the clinical trials which are in progress.

Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices consist of the annuloplasty rings and bands that are used in the repair of mitral valves.

Scope



Extensive coverage of the Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices and list all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from Early Development to Approved / Issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products Recent developments in the segment / industry

Reasons to Buy



Formulate significant competitor information, analysis, and insights to improve R&D strategies

Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolio and create effective counter strategies to gain competitive advantage

Identify and understand important and diverse types of Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices under development

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies

Plan mergers and acquisitions effectively by identifying major players with the most promising pipeline In-depth analysis of the product's current stage of development, territory and estimated launch date

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices Overview

3 Products under Development

3.1 Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

3.2 Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices - Pipeline Products by Territory

3.3 Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices - Pipeline Products by Regulatory Path

3.4 Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices - Pipeline Products by Estimated Approval Date

3.5 Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices - Ongoing Clinical Trials

4 Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices - Pipeline Products under Development by Companies

4.1 Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices Companies - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

4.2 Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices - Pipeline Products by Stage of Development

5 Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices Companies and Product Overview

5.1 Affluent Medical SASU Company Overview

5.1.1 Affluent Medical SASU Pipeline Products & Ongoing Clinical Trials Overview

5.2 Anchorvalve Company Overview

5.3 Boston Scientific Corp Company Overview

5.4 CUBE SRL Company Overview

5.5 HVR Cardio Oy Company Overview

5.6 MiCardia Corp Company Overview

5.7 Michigan Critical Care Consultants Inc Company Overview

5.8 Millipede LLC Company Overview

5.9 Mitre Medical Corp Company Overview

5.10 Rambam Health Care Campus Company Overview

5.11 Syntach AB Company Overview

5.12 Tau Pnu Medical Co., Ltd. Company Overview

5.13 TransCardiac Therapeutics, LLC (Inactive) Company Overview

5.14 Transmural systems LLC Company Overview

5.15 TTK Healthcare Ltd Company Overview

5.16 Valcare Medical Company Overview

5.17 Valtech Cardio Ltd Company Overview

6 Mitral Valve Annuloplasty Devices- Recent Developments

6.1 Jun 04, 2024: Medtronic Announces Dr. Goran Petrovski to Join Diabetes Medical Affairs Team

6.2 Jun 04, 2024: Medtronic Announces Retirement of Rob Ten Hoedt as Executive Vice President and President, Global Regions, Effective as of June 28, 2024

6.3 May 14, 2024: Valcare Medical Announces Enrollment of First Two Patients in AMEND TS EU Pilot Study

6.4 Apr 25, 2024: Edwards Lifesciences Reports First Quarter Results

6.5 Apr 24, 2024: Medtronic Names Yarmela Pavlovic as Chief Regulatory Officer

6.6 Apr 22, 2024: Genesee BioMedical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for TransForm McCarthy Mitral Annuloplasty Ring (TF)

6.7 Apr 15, 2024: Edwards Lifesciences Appoints New China Head

6.8 Mar 12, 2024: Medtronic To Present At Barclays Global Healthcare Conference

6.9 Feb 23, 2024: Edwards Lifesciences to Present at the 44th Annual TD Cowen Healthcare Conference

6.10 Jan 15, 2024: Affluent Medical : Pre-submission Dossier for the 510(K) of Medical Device Kaliostm Filed With FDA for Review

6.11 Oct 18, 2023: Edwards Lifesciences to Host Earnings Conference Call on October 25, 2023

6.12 Oct 04, 2023: Medtronic Names Paolo Di Vincenzo President of the Neuromodulation Business

6.13 Sep 13, 2023: Affluent Medical announces positive clinical results and further insights to enhance its strategy on Structural Heart activities

6.14 Aug 28, 2023: Edwards Lifesciences to Present at the 2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

6.15 Aug 26, 2023: Medtronic Q2 2024 Earnings Estimates Increased by William Blair

6.16 Aug 08, 2023: Medtronic to Announce Financial Results for its First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024

7 Appendix

