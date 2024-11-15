Micro Server IC Market Set To Reach USD 4.88 Billion By 2032, Driven By Growing Data Center Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Micro Server IC Size and Share Report

Microservers are used in cloud and edge computing environments to support scalable, cost-effective, and energy-efficient data processing.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Market Size & InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Micro Server IC Market was valued at USD 1.68 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 4.88 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 12.60% over the forecast period 2024-2032.”The micro server IC market is seeing strong growth, mainly due to the increasing need for data centers. This need is driven by the rise of application software, the growing quantity of multimedia files, and an expanding population of Internet users. Data centers are now crucial for a variety of uses, requiring a high quantity of micro server ICs and corresponding software options. This pattern is anticipated to continue, fueling ongoing growth in the market. Furthermore, improvements in micro server IC technology, including decreased transistor dimensions, are improving energy efficiency and overall performance. Consequently, individuals are enhancing their micro server integrated circuits to enhance energy efficiency, computational capabilities, and heat control. Businesses are using these technological advancements to create affordable and energy-saving micro server ICs. Moreover, the increasing need for cloud computing and web hosting services is driving growth in the market, with cloud service providers improving their data processing, storage, and security capabilities due to the cheaper costs of online services.Get Free Sample PDF of Micro Server IC Market Report @SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Advanced Micro Devices- Fujitsu Limited- Huawei Technologies- Nvidia Corporation- STMicroelectronics- Dell Technologies- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development- Intel Corporation- NXP Semiconductors- Super Micro ComputerSegment AnalysisBy Offering: The hardware segment dominated the micro server IC market with a larger revenue share in 2023. As a fundamental component of System-on-Chip (SoC) architectures, companies like Intel and ARM are focused on enhancing the capabilities of their ICs by optimizing and densifying their architecture. The growing adoption of micro servers for diverse applications such as dedicated hosting, big data processing, content delivery networks, and specialized computing tasks continues to propel the market's growth trajectory.By End User: The enterprise segment led the micro server IC market in 2023 with 55% market share. The surge in smartphone usage, the rise of social media platforms, and the exponential growth of big data and IoT have increased both the volume and diversity of data. This shift has created a pressing need for managing heavy workloads, enhancing data storage and security, modernizing outdated systems, and supporting a mobile workforce.By Application: Edge computing dominated the segment in 2023 with over 40% market share. The expansion of hyperscale cloud infrastructure and increased investments in IoT technologies have thrust edge computing into the spotlight. Organizations are adopting edge computing strategies to maintain competitiveness, particularly in the wake of the pandemic. This approach allows businesses to gather customer insights and improve retention rates effectively.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:By Offering-Hardware-SoftwareBy Processor Type-X86-ARMBy End User-Enterprises-Data centerBy Application-Web hosting and enterprise applications-Analytics and cloud computing-Edge computingRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated the market in 2023 with a major market share because of its robust technological infrastructure and the existence of major tech giants like Google and Amazon investing heavily in expanding data centers. The need for efficient data processing and storage solutions is pushing the demand for micro server ICs in this area. Businesses in North America are actively utilizing micro server technologies to improve their cloud services, resulting in strong growth in this market segment.The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2024-2032, digital transformation and rising investments in data center infrastructure in countries like China and India have largely driven the growth of the micro server IC market. The increasing use of cloud computing and IoT applications in this area is prompting the need for micro server ICs, as companies aim to improve their computing power while also saving energy.Recent Developments-October 2024 - AMD introduced a fresh AI chip targeting Nvidia's GPU data center graphics processor. AMD confirmed that production of the Instinct MI325X chip will begin before the end of 2024 at an event unveiling the new product.-March 2024 - NVIDIA introduced the NVIDIA Blackwell platform, allowing organizations to create and operate real-time generative AI on trillion-parameter large language models with reduced cost and energy usage compared to the previous version.-July 2024 - Cambridge GaN Devices (CGD), a fabless, clean-tech semiconductor company creating energy-efficient GaN-based power devices for eco-friendly electronics, has introduced two new packages for its ICeGaN family of GaN power ICs that improve thermal performance and make inspection easier.Purchase Single User PDF of Micro Server IC Market Forecast Report @Future TrendsThe future of the Micro Server IC market is expected to be shaped by several key trends:-Growing Utilization of AI and Machine Learning: As more businesses/companies are trying to benefit from the power of AI, micro server ICs will become one of the main parts for powering transformation in a huge data automation manner without any extra consumption formats.-Sustainability efforts: The demand for greener technologies will further incur the innovations of energy-efficient micro server ICs, consistent with global sustainability objectives.-Skyrocketing Cloud Services: High demand for favorable micro servers IC solutions to handle big data and cloud services across the globe.-Integration with IoT Devices: As IoT continues to grow, micro-server ICs will play an important role in processing data capabilities for different applications.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Micro Server IC Market Segmentation, by Processor TypeChapter 8. Micro Server IC Market Segmentation, by ApplicationChapter 9. Micro Server IC Market Segmentation, by End UserChapter 10. Regional AnalysisChapter 11. Company ProfilesChapter 12. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 13. ConclusionContinued...Make an Inquiry Before Buying @

