Inner Mongolia Kicked Off Its 2024-2025 Winter Tourism Season -- A Winter Wonderland Beckons For A Romantic Getaway

On November 7, Inner Mongolia kicked off its 2024-2025 winter season with the launch of the "Song Tour of Inner Mongolia - Joyful Ice and Snow Season" in Yakeshi City. Organized by The Department of Culture and Tourism of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, this event marks the beginning of a spectacular winter in the autonomous region. As the northern frontier transitions from the vibrant spring, warm summer, and brilliant autumn, it now dons a silvery cloak of winter. Delicate snowflakes drift down, dusting yurt skylights, shepherds' coats, and horses' eyelashes, inviting visitors to experience a romantic winter adventure.

Early Start to Winter Tourism

Inner Mongolia's winter is far from a monochromatic white landscape. Instead, it's a canvas painted with vibrant activities and thoughtful services. The region plans to unveil its winter tourism offerings in three phases over the next five months.

The first phase will showcase activities in Hulunbuir, Xing'an League, and Ulanqab City. Phase two begins on November 20, featuring events in Hohhot, Chifeng, Baotou, and Ordos. The final phase launches on December 1, encompassing Tongliao, Xilingol League, Bayannur, Wuhai, and Alxa League.

A Winter Wonderland Spanning East to West

Hulunbuir offers thrilling experiences like the "Phoenix Mountain Wilderness Crossing" and the "Ice and Snow Journey - Phoenix Adventure." Visitors can uncover the secrets of reindeer herding tribes in the "Aoluguya Migration" performance or enjoy a unique "Forest Fairytale Wedding." For a quieter experience, cozy cabins nestled in snowy woodlands provide a serene retreat in nature's embrace.

Xing'an League presents a feast of winter activities, including daily Ulan Muqir performances, ice and snow festivals, hot spring baths, New Year celebrations, and the traditional Ice and Snow Nadam. Visitors can also enjoy train concerts, fairytale-themed events, and spirited snowball fights. A highlight is the extreme temperature experience, featuring a -40 degrees centigrade river drift followed by a dip in hot spring spa pools - a 70 degrees centigrade swing sure to intrigue visitors, especially those from warmer climates.

Ulanqab City is showcasing its winter allure with the theme "An Invitation to Ice and Snow from Inner Mongolia - Step West to Ski." Centered around the Wulanhada Volcano's main eruption point and seven scenic routes, the city will host 100 events in over 100 days, building anticipation for visitors. Whether visitors are a thrill-seeking skier or an enthusiast of photography, cuisine, or cultural experiences, Ulanqab promises unforgettable memories.

Meanwhile, Hohhot City is launching its "Song Tour of Inner Mongolia - Ice and Snow Joy in the Green City" festival, a vibrant blend of folk traditions and modern entertainment. The region-wide winter activities offer both locals and tourists a taste of seasonal charm and New Year traditions. Chifeng City presents eight premium tourism routes featuring skiing, self-drive adventures, fruit picking, and New Year customs, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the winter wonderland. Baotou City's cultural program includes "Admiring the Yellow River's Wonders - Watching Baotou's Drift Ice," New Year's Eve concerts, and riverside village galas, seamlessly integrating Yellow River culture with winter festivities. Ordos introduces two exciting new projects: "Warm City Snow Village" and "Warm City Ice and Snow Nightlife," offering visitors an array of winter entertainment options.

As December arrives, cities and leagues across Inner Mongolia, including Tongliao and Xilingol, will unveil their own ice and snow activities, showcasing the region's diverse winter landscapes from east to west.

Melodies on the Open Road

This year, Inner Mongolia launches 25 unique winter tourism routes, including the scenic "Most Beautiful 331" border highway and the adventurous "Thrilling Ice and Snow Crossing" self-drive tour through Xing'an, catering to road trip enthusiasts seeking diverse experiences.

The region's winter beauty spans from the expansive Hulunbuir Grassland to the snow-blanketed Greater Khingan Forest, from the enigmatic Arxan Tianchi Lake to the historic Wulanbutong battlefield. Each destination shines like a gem in a pristine winter setting, offering visitors the crisp touch of snowflakes, the gentle sounds of snow-laden branches, encounters with horses and herdsmen, and moments of serene reflection.

Beyond its snowy landscapes, Inner Mongolia resonates with melody. The "Song Tour of Inner Mongolia" forms the heart of this winter season, with events like the "Hulunbuir Grassland Silver Winter Song King Competition" blending music with winter scenery to create a unique soundtrack. Additional musical tours will paint a rich, vibrant picture of Inner Mongolia's winter tourism offerings.

Source: The Department of Culture and Tourism of Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region

