India Vs Malaysia Preview: Marquez’S Men Set For Record-Extending 33Rd Clash At Gachibowli Stadium

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, Nov 15 (IANS) The India-Malaysia rivalry goes a long way back. From their first meeting in 1957 friendly in Kuala Lumpur, where India emerged 3-0 winners thanks to PK Banerjee's brace and a Tulsidas Balaram strike, until last year's Merdeka clash in which Malaysia ran out 4-2 winners.

The two sides have faced each other 32 times. That's the most number of times India have played against any opponent in international football, followed by Pakistan (29 matches) and Bangladesh (28 matches).

The game on Monday at the GMC Balayogi Gachibowli will be yet another addition to this historic rivalry, where even friendly games have been played with utmost competitiveness.

There's nothing to separate India and Malaysia in terms of head-to-head results. The Blue Tigers and the Harimau Malaya have won 12 matches each, while eight have ended in draws. There's little difference in the current FIFA Rankings as well, with India placed 125th and Malaysia 133rd. Malaysia are coming into this match on the back of a 3-1 friendly win over Laos on Thursday.

Both teams know each other fairly well, having played just 13 months ago in a high-octane Merdeka Tournament semi-final at the Bukit Jalil Stadium in the Malaysian capital. India have nine players from that game in the current squad - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Sandesh Jhingan, Mehtab Singh, Vishal Kaith, Naorem Roshan Singh, Amrinder Singh, Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Suresh Singh Wangjam.

On the other hand, 14 of Malaysia's 26 members were in the squad last year. That includes two of the goalscorers - Arif Aiman, a young winger from Johor Darul Ta'zim FC and defender Dion Cools. Cools is one of their two players playing their trade outside Malaysia (at Buriram United in the Thai League 1). The other is forward Fergus Tierney, who plays for Chonburi FC in the Thai League 2.

Like India, Malaysia have also undergone changes in the coaching staff since last year. Manolo Marquez and his counterpart Pau Martí both hail from Spain, and know each other from their time in Barcelona.

"Pau Martí is from my city. He's also Catalan. He was working in the Barcelona B team as the assistant coach. He has got experience abroad in Hong Kong, and was the assistant coach of Malaysia under the South Korean coach (Kim Pan-gon). They have been playing good football and it will be a tough game for both sides," said Marquez.