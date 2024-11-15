Preliminary October Results Of Novaturas: 5% Increase In Revenue, Continued Growth In Load Factor

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Novaturas Group, the leader in the Baltic market, generated revenues of EUR 26.1 mln. in October, which is an increase of 5%, compared to EUR 24,9 mln. in October 2023. The company served 28 thsnd. customers, compared to 30 thsnd. at this time last year. The increase in revenue was driven by the successful diversification of destinations, the growth of early bookings and higher volumes of long-haul flights. Furthermore, in October, the company succeeded in delivering positive results for most of its destinations and achieving a very high load factor.

In total, between January and October 2024, the company recorded revenues of EUR 178,5 mln. and 220 thsnd. customers, compared to revenues of EUR 191,7 mln. and 240 thsnd. customers in the corresponding period in 2023.

“We have observed a positive trend in the first months of autumn – as we have already announced, September was a profitable month and October was the second efficient and financially sustainable month in a row. This is the result of consistent efforts to properly optimise the travel programme and of a more adequate supply of travel on the market in line with demand. This led to a reduction in the share of last-minute sales, which is also linked to better financial results.

Another positive news is that we have also achieved a very high load factor, with a group-wide load factor rising to 99.1% at the end of October, and we are also starting November with a better load factor than in 2023. The winter season trips to distant exotic destinations have already started, and we are seeing more interest in them this year than last year (+20.4% in the third quarter group-wide),” says Kristijonas Kaikaris, CEO of Novaturas Group.

Preliminary estimates show that in October, operational efficiency improved in almost all destinations offered by the company. A more significant decrease in the number of travellers was seen in Turkey (-13.6%), while the strongest growth was recorded in Spanish resorts. Compared to last year, the number of travellers served in this destination in October was +84.2%, while in September and October as a whole, the Spanish resorts (Barcelona, Malaga, Mallorca) recorded a +158.4% increase in the number of customers. In view of the popularity of this destination, the company has increased volumes in it and is planning the next summer season accordingly.

In October, the company also launched its first winter season trips to long-haul destinations such as Tanzania (Zanzibar), Sri Lanka (Colombo), Thailand (Bangkok, Phuket), Indonesia (Bali), Mexico (Cancun), Vietnam (Saigon), and Mauritius. These destinations, which usually have higher yields, had a load factor as high as 99.3%.

Sales for future winter season departures continued to perform well, with October sales up 16.6%, compared to the same period last year. The strongest growth was recorded in the most popular winter destinations, i.e. Egypt (+101%), the Canary Islands (+62%) and Dubai (+43%). Sales to long-haul destinations grew by 16%, with Colombo, Zanzibar and Bangkok showing the highest growth.

In October, Novaturas observed more active early bookings for the upcoming 2025 summer season. Until the end of last month, the company had sold almost 6% more of these trips than in October last year. The highest growth was recorded in Spain (+20.4% in terms of the number of passenger) and Portugal (+34.3%) destinations.

The company plans its next year volumes, as well as the upcoming summer season, by carefully assessing the market situation, managing risks and adapting the travel programme according to the needs of travellers. Efficient planning remains a priority in pursuit of sustainable profitable operations.

About the company

Novaturas Group is the largest and the only charter flights' local tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter trips to more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 tours. Based on audited data, in 2023 Novaturas Group recorded revenues of EUR 208,3 million and served 259 000 passengers in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

Darius Undzėnas

CFO

+370 678 05749