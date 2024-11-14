Rise In Aging Population: A Key Driver Transforming The Glucometer Market In 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The glucometer market has expanded significantly in recent years, expected to rise from $13.15 billion in 2023 to $14.52 billion in 2024, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.4%. This past growth can be attributed to factors such as insurance coverage, consumer education, integration within the healthcare industry, and healthcare awareness programs.

What Is the Projected Market Size of the Global Glucometer Market and Its Growth Rate?

The glucometer market is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, reaching $21.98 billion by 2028 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. This anticipated growth is driven by the rising prevalence of diabetes, increased spending on healthcare infrastructure, a growing elderly population, and higher demand for self-monitoring devices. Key trends during the forecast period include the integration of artificial intelligence in healthcare, remote monitoring and telehealth, technological advancements, and increased collaboration.

What are the Key Drivers Fueling Growth in the Glucometer Market?

The increasing aging population is anticipated to drive the expansion of the glucometer market in the future. This demographic shift indicates a rising proportion of elderly individuals within a population, who rely on glucometers for at-home monitoring and management of blood glucose levels. This supports proactive diabetes care, allows for timely intervention, and promotes greater independence in personal healthcare.

Who Are the Key Players Driving Growth in the Glucometer Market?

Major companies operating in the glucometer market report are Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Bayer AG, Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Medtronic plc., Arkray Inc., B Braun Melsungen AG, Omron Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Nipro Corporation, Dexcom Inc., Bionime Corporation, LifeScan Inc., NOVA Biomedical, Sinocare Inc., TaiDoc Technology Corporation, i-SENS Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Growth Of The Glucometer Market?

Leading companies in the glucometer market are prioritizing product innovations, including automatic blood glucose monitoring systems, to make routine glucose tracking easier for diabetes patients. These automatic monitoring systems allow for continuous estimation of blood glucose levels around the clock, removing the need for traditional finger-prick methods and instead providing real-time glucose readings throughout the day and night.

What Are the Segments of the Global Glucometer Market?

1) By Product: Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose System

2) By Technique: Invasive, Non-Invasive

3) By Distribution Channel: Institutional Sales, Hospitals, Clinics, Retail Sales, Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographic Overview North America at the Helm of the Glucometer Market

North America was the largest region in the glucometer market in 2023. The regions covered in the glucometer global market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

How Is The Glucometer Market Defined?

A glucometer, commonly known as a glucose meter, is a medical device used to determine the glucose level in the blood. This small, portable device quantifies the amount of glucose present, referred to as the blood glucose level. It is widely utilized by individuals with diabetes to assist in managing their condition. The primary categories of glucometers include continuous glucose monitoring devices and self-monitoring blood glucose systems.

The Glucometer Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company is an extensive resource that delivers insights into glucometer market size, glucometer market drivers and trends, glucometer global market major players, glucometer competitors' revenues, glucometer global market positioning, and glucometer market growth across geographies. This report provides valuable in-depth insights into potential opportunities and strategies. Companies can utilize the information presented to target segments with the greatest growth potential.

