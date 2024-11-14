DANDELION PROJECT Art Exhibition At The World Heritage Site Enryakuji, Connecting The World With Prayers For Peace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DANDELION PROJECT Art at the World Heritage Site Enryakuji

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 30th Anniversary of World Heritage Registration Special Event: "Special Exhibition of the Hidden Buddha Shaka Nyorai Statue & Special Inner Sanctum Viewing at Sai-to Shakado".

Seiji Kawajiri, a new-generation gallerist who supports the field of education and new trends in art, is pleased to announce that the art project he supports, the "DANDELION PROJECT" by artist Ryotaro Muramatsu, is currently on display at the Saito Shaka-do, the oldest building of the Tendai sect's headquarters at Mount Hiei's Enryakuji Temple.

This exhibition, part of a special project commemorating the 30th anniversary of its World Heritage designation, titled "Special Public Viewing of the Principal Deity Statue of Shakyamuni Buddha and Interior of the Main Hall in Saito Shaka-do Temple," is being held from Saturday, September 14, to Sunday, December 8, 2024.

“DANDELION PROJECT” Supported by Kawajiri Now on Display at Enryakuji, a Symbol of Peace Beyond Religious Boundaries

Based on the spirit of“illuminating one's corner” in the Tendai sect, Mount Hiei's Enryakuji Temple has been the venue for an annual interfaith summit for world peace, transcending religious divisions. Artist Ryotaro Muramatsu's“DANDELION PROJECT,” an art project aimed at connecting the world through prayers for peace, is now on special display at this historic temple.

The“DANDELION PROJECT” was initiated by Muramatsu in 2020 amid the global pandemic. This art project involves“planting” dandelion art installations-symbolic of peace-around the world, and to date,“DANDELION” has been exhibited in 63 locations, including Tokyo, Shanghai, and Paris. Deeply moved by the project's mission, concept, and artistic innovation, Kawajiri has been supporting“DANDELION PROJECT” since 2021.

Starting Friday, November 1, the sacred Hieizan Sakamoto area, known for its syncretism of Shinto and Buddhism, also hosts the“NAKED Night WalkTM Hieizan Sakamoto,” a night walk event. Together with Enryakuji's Shakado Hall, the Hieizan Sakamoto area sends a global message of peace that transcends all differences.

About Seiji Kawajiri

Founder of the KAWAJIRI FOUNDATION, a public interest incorporated association, which offers scholarships to support university students who excel academically but have difficulty affording tuition. Kawajiri also supports the DANDELION PROJECT, an art initiative that connects locations and people around world, and has contributed to the establishment of THE GALLERY HARAJUKU. As an active new-generation gallerist, he supports artists who are leading the latest trends in the arts and culture. Guided by the principle of "making the world a better place," he is active in the fields such as education, arts & culture, food, and more. Written works include the book“GLOBAL CITIZEN: 7 Rules to Fulfill Your Dreams in Your Own Global-Scale Standards.”

﻿About Ryotaro Muramatsu, Creator of“DANDELION PROJECT”

Artist/Founder of NAKED, INC./Visiting Professor at Osaka University of Arts/Branding Director of Achi Village, Nagano.

Since founding the creative company NAKED, INC. in 1997, Muramatsu has led projects in various fields such as film, spatial presentation, local revitalization, and traditional Japanese arts. The films he directed have received 48 nominations and awards at film festivals worldwide. He began creating works as a solo artist in 2018 and has since exhibited his works both within Japan and overseas. In 2020, he launched the international art initiative "DANDELION PROJECT" that aims to unite people's prayers for world peace by "planting" interconnected dandelion sculptures in locations around the world. In 2023, he was delegated as the creative director for the G7 Hiroshima Summit social dinner attended by the leaders and representatives of the guest nations and organizations.

Overview of the Special Exhibition of the Hidden Buddha, Shaka Nyorai, and Special Inner Sanctum Viewing at Sai-to Shakado

Event Name: Special Exhibition of the Hidden Buddha Shaka Nyorai Statue & Special Inner Sanctum Viewing at Sai-to Shakado

Location: Shaka-do (Tenporindo), Sai-to (Western Pagoda), Hieizan Enryakuji Temple

Event Period: September 14, 2024 (Sat) – December 8, 2024 (Sun)

Opening Hours: 9:30 AM – 3:30 PM

Ticket Price: Special Inner Sanctum Viewing Fee: 800 JPY

Free for preschool children

(Note: Additional fee required for entry to Enryakuji Temple Halls.)

Organizers: Shakado Special Viewing Project Executive Committee, Hieizan Enryakuji Temple

Support: Sakamoto Tourism Association, Lake Biwa Otsu Tourism Association, Hieizan-Biwako DMO

Cooperation: Nakamura Rousoku Ltd., West Japan Railway Company (JR West)

