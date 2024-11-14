Summit Appliance Revolutionizes The Built-In Kegerator With A Patent Pending Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A trusted supplier in the since 1969, Summit Appliance, a division of Felix Storch, Inc. (FSI), is offering innovative beer convenience through two new collections of commitment-free kegerators . These undercounter beer dispensers have 100% of the functionality of traditional built-in kegerators, but with easier installation and no alterations needed on the countertop.

Summit's patent pending Floating Tap kegerator series features a standalone tap kit that sits on the counter and can be easily disconnected, removed, and relocated as needed. The unit's beer tubing feeds through a hole at the top of the kegerator and loops into the remote tap kit, which is temporarily attached to the counter with the included non-permanent adhesive strips. The draft tower can be removed as needed if users prefer to be discreet about their home bar when entertaining children or sober guests. Summit provides a tap hole cover and interior shelving that also allows the unit to be converted to a standard refrigerator. The exterior is available in stainless steel or with a panel-ready front for a custom look.

The Floating Tap is also available as an accessory compatible with other kegerator brands. The versatile design can be used in any setting where there is at least 2 inches of space between the kegerator and the countertop. With the Floating Tap, there is never a need to modify the counter surface.

"Home bars feel incomplete without kegerators, but many homeowners are reluctant to drill through their marble or granite countertops to fit the tower. People measure wrong or remodel, only to be stuck with something that doesn't quite fit," notes Paul Storch, President of FSI. "We developed the Floating Tap so that you can have a real built-in kegerator under your counter without making any complicated, expensive, and permanent alterations.”

Summit is also introducing a series of front tap kegerators , where the taps are accessed via the unit's front door. The unique design frees up valuable counter space and creates a more accessible kegerator experience, with no need to reach over the countertop to dispense draft beer.

Both the Floating Tap and front tap kegerators are sized at 24 inches wide and are available for use under standard or lower ADA-compliant counters. These kegerators are manufactured in Europe and modified in Summit's USA facilities. Summit's models are ETL-S listed to NSF-7 standards for use in commercial environments, as well as approved for use in residential spaces. All models can also be ordered with tap equipment to serve wine, cold brew coffee, nitro coffee, and kombucha.

These new kegerators are available now through a large network of retailers. To learn more, visit or contact the Summit Appliance product team at 718-893-3900.

