Six Flags Shocks Fans By Retiring Kingda Ka. What's Replacing The World's Tallest Roller Coaster

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, New Jersey, has announced the retirement of Kingda Ka, the world's tallest roller coaster. Since its debut in 2005, Kingda Ka has thrilled millions of visitors with its 456-foot vertical ascent and speeds of over 128 mph. The ride, along with the Green Lantern coasters, will make way for a brand-new attraction that promises to break multiple records.

New multi-record-breaking launch coaster to debut in 2026

As part of a multi-year expansion, the park will unveil a cutting-edge, multi-record-breaking launch coaster in 2026. This new attraction is expected to capture the imagination of thrill-seekers, continuing the park's commitment to innovation and excitement.

The park is also planning other major investments, including revitalized family experiences, enhanced dining options, and expanded events, which will all contribute to an elevated guest experience.

In 2025, Six Flags Great Adventure will debut THE FLASH: Vertical Velocity, North America's first super boomerang coaster. This exciting new ride will add another thrilling experience to the park, further cementing Six Flags' position as a leader in amusement park innovation.

The amusement park is acknowledging the emotional attachment guests have to these beloved rides - Kingda Ka, the Green Lantern T - with park president Brian Bacica noting,“We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests' passion.”

“We're dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences,” said Bacica. The planned expansion and the new multi-record-breaking coaster are central to Six Flags' strategy of maintaining its reputation for thrilling rides and exceptional guest experiences. The announcement of the new attractions aligns with Six Flags' commitment to continually enhance its offerings and provide new and exciting experiences for visitors.