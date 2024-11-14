Salesrabbit Acquires Rooflink--Creates Incredible Value For Rooftop Sales Teams

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SalesRabbit, the leading field sales management platform, announces its of RoofLink, a robust and efficient CRM solution designed by roofers for roofers. This acquisition represents a significant leap forward for SalesRabbit's commitment to empowering rooftop sales teams with cutting-edge and specialized tools. The integration of RoofLink into SalesRabbit's suite will provide roofing teams with an enhanced, all-in-one solution to streamline sales, project management, and client engagement.

RoofLink has helped businesses with simplifying project management, taking accurate roof measurements, enabling precise material estimates, and streamlining critical workflows, from document signing to job photo storage. By integrating these functionalities into the SalesRabbit platform, roofing teams gain access to a comprehensive toolkit designed to boost efficiency.

"We have deep respect for our roofing and home improvement contractor clients. For years, these clients have always desired one complete platform, one login, one experience, fewer apps and integrations, and more value," said Zac Kerr, Chief Strategy Officer at SalesRabbit. "We are excited to bring this RoofLink and SalesRabbit combined platform to them because it's exactly what they have been asking for."

SalesRabbit has served the roofing industry for years, gaining a deep understanding of the unique needs and operational challenges roofing teams face. By acquiring RoofLink, SalesRabbit expands its capacity to serve this sector with a specialized, powerful platform.

"We're thrilled to join the SalesRabbit family!" said Jesse Mahan, VP of Operations at RoofLink. "RoofLink has long been the premier end-to-end software solution for roofing professionals. With the addition of SalesRabbit's data-rich field sales management platform, our customers now have everything they need to find qualified consumers, manage sales and production processes, and monitor metrics to drive future business decisions. The future could not be brighter for our combined team and the contractors we serve."

Offer Available for New Customers

To celebrate the acquisition, new customers can take advantage of a special promo through the end of the year. Designed to deliver exceptional value, this discount offers

SalesRabbit's and RoofLink's combined solutions at a significant reduction:

New customers can get RoofLink and SalesRabbit Pro with DataGrid AI, Weather, and Digital Contracts for only $160/user through the end of the year. That's a 42% savings.

Existing SalesRabbit and RoofLink customers who are interested in learning more about special promo offers can reach out to an account manager or watch their email for additional information.

Check out this SalesRabbit blog post for additional details on this limited-time offer.

About

SalesRabbit

SalesRabbit is the only all-in-one field sales management platform, used by 85 thousand salespeople daily. The SalesRabbit platform has evolved for more than a decade to include everything a field sales team needs to succeed, from DataGrid AI buyer scores and territory management to gamification and solar proposals. With SalesRabbit, sales teams discover they can save money by consolidating several single-point software solutions into one easy-to-use platform with industry-leading support.

About RoofLink

RoofLink is a comprehensive roofing sales solution designed to simplify and streamline the operations of roofing businesses. It offers an extensive range of tools, including roof inspection organization and presentation; weather tracking with radar overlays; and roof measurement for gutters, ridge vents, and fencing. RoofLink allows teams to optimize their sales and lead-gen efforts without increasing overhead, ensuring accuracy and efficiency in project management, from material orders to job tracking. RoofLink is now part of SalesRabbit.

Ben Nettesheim

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

