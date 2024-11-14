CYPFER CEO Daniel Tobok Reveals The Blueprint For Navigating The Future Of Digital Threats

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Tobok's new book, CertaintyTM, offers essential insights on staying secure in an era defined by evolving cyber threats and digital complexity

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Daniel Tobok, cybersecurity expert and CEO of CYPFER , is set to release his highly anticipated Cyber Certainty TM this November. This comprehensive work offers readers a deep dive into the world of cybersecurity, addressing the most pressing digital threats and unveiling strategies to build resilient, cyber-secure environments.

“In today's interconnected world, the need for cyber resilience has never been greater,” says Daniel Tobok, author of Cyber CertaintyTM and CEO of CYPFER.“This book is a reflection of my commitment to helping organizations and individuals alike navigate the complexities of cybersecurity with confidence and clarity. With cyber threats constantly evolving, my goal is to provide practical insights and strategies to foster a secure digital future for everyone,” states Tobok.

Cyber CertaintyTM examines the modern cybersecurity landscape, discussing everything from ransomware and data breaches to the foundational principles of digital resilience. Tobok brings decades of experience to the table, combining technical expertise with real-world examples that will engage readers from all backgrounds, from C-suite executives to cybersecurity novices.

“With Cyber CertaintyTM, Daniel Tobok has produced a critical and timely resource for anyone seeking to understand and navigate the evolving world of cybersecurity,” says the editorial team at Manhattan Business Press.“This book equips readers with the knowledge and tools necessary to secure their digital lives, making it an essential read for today's professionals and businesses.”

“I wrote Cyber CertaintyTM as a guide for readers who want to stay ahead of cyber threats while building a more resilient digital world,” says Tobok.“It's about taking control, understanding the risks, and being proactive to ensure security. I look forward to sharing this message and helping readers take the first steps toward achieving Cyber CertaintyTM in their lives and businesses,” concludes Tobok.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber CertaintyTM. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER's cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER's experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber CertaintyTM for all clients on every engagement.

CYPFER's core services include:

● Ransomware Advisory

● Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in ransomware response and

recovery

● On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL. The company currently employs 140+ cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand across the globe and boast a workforce of 250 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

