New Book On Lymphedema And Lipedema Geared Toward The Patient

A Must Have for all affected by Lymphedema, Lipedema and related diseases.

Lymphedema of the arm

Lymphedema of the leg

This book is a must have for all affected by lymphedema to manage their condition effectively

- European Journal of Plastic SurgeryGRANT-VALKARIA, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The term“swelling” is used to describe an enlargement of a body part and can be used to describe edema and lymphedema. However, edema and lymphedema are clearly not the same and require different treatment approaches. Lymphedema affects 140-250 million women, men and children worldwide and results from the inability of the lymphatic system to perform one of its basic functions, the removal of water and protein from the tissues of a certain portion of the body. This insufficiency can be caused by developmental abnormalities of the lymphatic system (primary lymphedema) or damage to the lymphatic system such as the removal and/or radiation of lymph nodes in cancer surgery (secondary lymphedema).In It's Not Just a Swelling! – LYMPHEDEMA Joachim Zuther provides an up-to-date and comprehensive guide for individuals affected by Lymphedema, their caregivers, and family members. 133 ImagesTopics include:-Anatomy of the Lymphatic System-Causes of Primary and Secondary Lymphedema and their Stages-Complications of Lymphedema, such as Infections, Cellulitis, Leakage-Lymphedema Risk Reduction, Do's and Don'ts for Lymphedema-Prevention of Lymphedema-Lymphedema and its Impact on Quality of Life-Treatment and Management of Lymphedema-Self-Management of Lymphedema (Self-MLD, Skin Care, Compression Therapy, Exercises); includes Instructions for Self--Care with images-Nutritional Aspects-Traveling with LymphedemaAnd Much MoreContents of the book include:1. Information about the Lymphatic SystemIt is important that patients have a general knowledge of the lymphatic system in order to understand the condition and how to treat and manage it effectively.This chapter includes a description of the components and function of the lymphatic system, including lymph nodes, lymph vessels, components of lymph fluid, and the lymphatic drainage of body areas, including arms, legs, head and neck, torso and genital areas. It includes a detailed explanation of all lymphatic components with an explanation of what happens if any of these components fail, or are affected by surgery, radiation, or trauma.2. Information on Lymphedema, Lipedema, and Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI)In this chapter, lymphedema and the reasons why it develops are explained in detail.It includes descriptions and explanations of primary, secondary, and pediatric Lymphedema. The stages of Lymphedema, as well as its complications, to include infections, leakage (lymphorrhea), axillary web syndrome, and what to do in case any of these complications develop. The impact on the quality of life Lymphedema causes, which can be considerable and affect the well-being of patients around the globe, is explained in detail.The various techniques used to diagnose Lymphedema (Lymphscintigraphy, MRI, Ultrasound, Bioimpedance, and CT-Scans, others), Lipedema, and CVI are covered as well.3. TreatmentFinally, this important chapter covers everything you need to know about the proper and effective management of Lymphedema and related conditions. Included are detailed descriptions of treatment techniques used by certified lymphedema therapists (how many treatments are necessary and recommended), as well as important techniques of self-management.Techniques of self-MLD and self-bandaging, decongestive exercises, and skin care for upper and lower extremity Lymphedema are explained in detail using text and images. Other techniques, including the use of compression pumps, and various forms of exercises (resistive, aerobic, aquatic, breathing, and Yoga) geared towards the management of Lymphedema are explained and described.Other contents in this chapter include a description of the various surgical procedures used for the treatment of Lymphedema, including liposuction, and reconstructive techniques.The use of certain pharmaceuticals (diuretics, antimicrobials, antibiotics) for Lymphedema, as well as Lymphedema risk-reduction practices and nutritional aspects (proteins, fluids, salt, vitamins, and supplements), is described and explained.Finally, helpful guidelines for traveling with Lymphedema and how to effectively measure and care for compression garments are also included.The book is available on Amazon .The book is also available on Lulu .

