Eqyss Grooming Products Partners With Seven-Time Olympian Phillip Dutton

VISTA, Calif., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- EQyss Grooming Products, a frontrunner in the equine grooming solutions industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with equestrian legend, Phillip Dutton. This collaboration unites EQyss, renowned for its dedication to horse and well-being, with Dutton, a seven-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medalist celebrated for his unwavering commitment to equine care.

Phillip Dutton (photo credit: PD Eventing)

The partnership is founded on shared values and a mutual dedication to providing horses with the highest quality care. Dutton's decision to align with EQyss speaks volumes about the brand's reputation for excellence. "My team was extremely impressed by EQyss' products right from the start," Dutton shared. "The health and well-being of my horses are my top priority, and EQyss provides the quality and reliability I need to keep them in top condition. Their products are now an essential part of our grooming routine."

Phillip Dutton's illustrious career spans decades, marked by exceptional achievements in the world of equestrian sports. As a three-time Olympic medalist, including two team gold medals and an individual bronze, Dutton has consistently demonstrated his exceptional skills and dedication to the sport. His participation in numerous international competitions, representing the United States, has earned him widespread recognition and solidified his place as an icon in the equestrian community.

EQyss Grooming Products has long been recognized for its commitment to crafting premium grooming solutions that prioritize the horse's well-being. The company's extensive product line includes shampoos, conditioners, and specialized treatments, all formulated without the use of harsh chemicals. EQyss products are meticulously developed to deliver tangible results while ensuring the safety of horses, owners, and the environment. This dedication to quality and safety aligns perfectly with Dutton's own values, making the partnership a natural fit.

"I am honored to have Phillip Dutton join the EQyss family," said Dallas Van Kempen, CEO of EQyss Grooming Products. "His expertise and commitment to excellence make him an ideal ambassador for our brand. We look forward to supporting Phillip and his team with our products as they continue to excel in horsemanship."

The collaboration between EQyss and Dutton extends beyond a traditional endorsement. It includes the creation of engaging educational content designed to benefit the wider equestrian community. Dutton will share his invaluable insights on equine care, offering grooming tips and advice on maintaining optimal horse health using EQyss products. This collaborative effort aims to educate and inspire horse owners of all levels, emphasizing the crucial role of high-quality grooming practices.

EQyss Grooming Products was established in 1991 by a dedicated father-and-son team. EQyss Grooming Products delivers premium, eco-friendly grooming solutions for horses, dogs, and cats. With a steadfast commitment to using only the finest, human-grade ingredients, EQyss products are trusted by animal lovers World Wide and top professionals alike for their unmatched safety, effectiveness, and visible results.

