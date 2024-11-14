Neolith Obtains Cradle To Cradle Certified® Bronze, The Most Demanding Product Certification Worldwide

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Neolith Headquarters

Neolith is committed to the circular through the design and manufacture of sintered stone architectural surfaces.

- Jesús Ayarza, CEO of Neolith GroupSPAIN, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Neolith , the global leader in sintered stone, has obtained the international Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze certification, the world's most advanced standard for safe, circular and responsible materials and products, for a large range of products.By obtaining this exigent international certification in its version 4.0, much more demanding than its previous version, Neolith is breaking away from the traditional model of surface production. The company is firmly committed to the circular economy by manufacturing products that have a positive impact on people and the planet.Neolith sintered stone, which is made from natural raw materials, has unique percentages in the industry. Some of its models contain up to 98% recycled materials and all Neolith products are 100% recyclable. In addition, all industrial water is recycled, 100% of the electrical energy used during the production process comes from sources with a guarantee of renewable origin and the company recycles more than 96% of the industrial waste generated.Jesús Ayarza, CEO of Neolith Group, adds“It is an honour for the entire Neolith team to have obtained the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze accreditation, as it represents recognition of our innovation efforts to meet our main objectives, intrinsically linked to sustainability, such as Zero Waste, the use of recycled raw materials and a productive activity with a neutral impact on carbon generation. In short, our efforts to contribute to the circular economy. We are proud that our products allow us to build a better future for everyone”.Neolith promotes the circular economyNeolith's sustainable nature, recognised internationally by architects and interior designers, has been key to obtaining the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze certificate, both for its production processes and for the composition of its products:.Natural composition: Made from clays, feldspar, oxides and up to 20 different natural minerals, Neolith does not contain resins or plastics in its formulation..100% recyclable: Thanks to its natural composition, Neolith can be recycled, extending the life cycle of its products..98R: To reduce the consumption of materials, Neolith has increased the recycling of raw materials during the production process and has some models that contain up to 98% recycled material in their composition, thus contributing to the recycling of waste and its subsequent reuse..No crystalline silica in its composition: Neolith promotes taking care of its entire value chain and does not add crystalline silica to the composition of its products, positioning itself as one of the most sustainable surfaces on the market with the lowest range of crystalline silica content in the industry.About Cradle to Cradle Certified®Cradle to Cradle Certified® is a registered trademark of the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute, a prestigious and internationally recognized institution used by designers, brands, retailers and manufacturers to certify the creation of safe, circular and equitable products and materials. This accreditation allows the performance of a product to be verified in five key areas that analyse the circular nature of products, thus generating a global product certification standard:.Material Health: ensures the materials used to manufacture a product are safe for human health and the environment and do not contain toxic substances..Product Circularity: assesses the life cycle of products at different levels, analysing the origin of their materials, design and future recovery pathways..Clean Air & Climate Protection: analyses whether the manufacturing processes of products protect air quality, contributing to reduce greenhouse gasses emissions, and use renewable and clean energy. In this category, Neolith has obtained the Silver score for the installation of solar panels in its facilities, which supply part of its electricity consumption, as well as for the use of electricity for the production process from sources with a guarantee of renewable origin..Water & Soil Stewardship: seeks to ensure that water and soil quality and their management are preserved or improved throughout the entire life cycle of the product..Social Fairness: companies must be committed to defending human rights and promoting fair and equitable practices.The Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze product certification recognizes that most Neolith products meet this global standard. The complete list can be consulted officially on the Cradle to Cradle Products Innovation Institute website:In addition to obtaining the Cradle to Cradle Certified® Bronze certification, Neolith has improved its positioning of the EcoVadis Gold seal during 2024, increasing its percentile from 97 to 98, and has renewed its Zero Waste certification as excellent. During this period, Neolith has reaffirmed its continuity with the United Nations Compact by supporting its 10 principles for sustainable development to fully incorporate sustainability into its operations, thus contributing to creating safer and more sustainable products for the future.You can follow the latest news from Neolith atAbout NeolithFully believing in the idea that“the best thing about creating something is living it,” Neolith is the global leader in sintered stone. The pioneering architectural surface with superior technical characteristics made of all-natural raw materials, provides innovative and reliable indoor and outdoor solutions. All around the world, it has become an essential style element for any kitchen, bathroom, facade, floor, and even exclusive designer furnishings.The virtues of Neolith sintered stone combine next-generation technology and high functionality which, along with Neolith's sustainable DNA, have led it to becoming one of the most environmentally friendly materials on the planet as it advocates sustainable beauty in all its collections to inspire new trends in architecture.The company is currently immersed in an expansion plan aimed at key geographic areas including North America, Australia, the UK, Europe, and China. All with the goal of continuing to lead in the creation of unique spaces and extraordinary experiences featuring sustainable functional design in the more than 100 countries where it is present through direct distribution as well as an extensive sales and partner network.

