Warbird Healthcare Advisors Drives Success For Healthcare Organizations In A Challenging Market

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Innovative Solutions, Expert Guidance, and Seamless Implementation Help Clients Achieve Strategic Goals

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Warbird Healthcare Advisors, a leading and respected advisory firm, has demonstrated expertise in helping major healthcare organizations solve their most challenging strategic, operational, and issues. As the healthcare faces mounting pressures, our customized teams and knowledgeable operators remain committed to implementing innovative solutions to help our clients realize their goals. Our experts have supported several key client successes this year:

Harbin Clinic and Atrium Health Floyd Form a Strategic Partnership

In a highly dynamic and competitive market, Harbin Clinic, the oldest and largest independent multi-specialty medical group in Georgia, engaged Warbird Healthcare Advisors to assess strategic partnership options for their physicians, patients, and stakeholders. Based on a set of strategic criteria and future needs of the Clinic, Warbird organized and curated a select group of potential partner organizations.

After a robust and competitive process, Harbin Clinic selected Atrium Health Floyd as their partner. Warbird played an instrumental role in negotiating the merger's terms, focusing on metrics such as purchase price, IT and capital investment, and forward-looking compensation. With Warbird's guidance and partnership, the Clinic was able to secure an innovative set of governance and control provisions that included a Mayo Clinic-like model of shared governance and leadership of the newly combined health system.

"We are incredibly excited to see what the future holds as we celebrate this combination, which marks a new chapter for Harbin Clinic and what's possible for healthcare in our region," said Kenna Stock , chief executive officer at Harbin Clinic . "Alongside Atrium Health Floyd, Harbin Clinic will uphold our commitment to caring completely for our communities while ultimately enriching and extending the reputation of excellence we have worked to build for more than 150 years."

Robert Kirsch , Warbird Managing Partner and Affiliations and Partnerships Practice Leader, collaborated with Harbin Clinic and Atrium leadership to forge a model of care and collaboration between physicians and a health system that sets a new watermark for the industry.

Southeast Georgia Health System: Warbird Partnership Key to Outlook Upgrade

Warbird's Performance Improvement team of experts helped Southeast Georgia Health System (SGHS) achieve outlook upgrades from Moody's and S&P rating agencies.

"Without question, this would not have been accomplished without our partnership with Warbird Healthcare Advisors. Their engagement, advice, and expertise has been vital to our success over the past year," shared Scott Raynes , CEO of Southeast Georgia Health System . "With the headwinds the industry has faced over the last few years, this is quite an accomplishment."

Ryan Sprinkle , Warbird Managing Director and Performance Improvement Practice Leader, added, "SGHS's outlook improvement to positive was earned, not given. SGHS's leadership team, board, and team members made this $49M turnaround success possible, and Warbird was honored to partner with SGHS in these performance improvement efforts."

Tower Health: Collaboration with Warbird Secures Future Sustainability

Pennsylvania-based Tower Health and Warbird Healthcare Advisors have collaborated on several long-term initiatives to improve performance. These efforts have included solidifying leadership, benchmarking financial performance against national standards, and executing a $1.3 billion tender and exchange program/bond financing, all with the goal of ensuring the organization's future sustainability.

As a key team member, Warbird's Senior Financial Executive, Jordan Melick , has played a pivotal role in guiding the organization through complex financial processes.

Warbird Expands Advisory Team: Industry Veterans Join the Warbird Team

Warbird Healthcare Advisors recently enhanced and expanded their Executive Talent with the additions of Kari Cornicelli, FHRMA, CPA , Managing Director of Performance Improvement & Turnaround Services, Todd DeWeese, Managing Director, Payer Solutions and our newest member, Kevin Donovan, FACHE, FACMPE , Managing Director of Physician Practice Solutions. Our team of Warbird Healthcare Advisors have sat in the seats of our clients, and are practitioners who have lived, experienced and understand what it takes for their client's success in the ever-changing healthcare industry.

"As we look ahead to 2025, Warbird Healthcare Advisors is poised for significant growth and impact," stated Michael Draa , CEO, Warbird Healthcare Advisors . "We are expanding our executive leadership team to meet the evolving needs of our clients, broadening our national reach through strategic partnerships and conference sponsorships, and unveiling a refreshed brand that reflects our commitment to excellence. While we continue to deliver exceptional results, we are excited about the future and the opportunities to further elevate our position as a leading healthcare advisory firm."

About Warbird Healthcare Advisors

For over twenty years, Warbird Healthcare Advisors has been a leading healthcare advisory firm that partners with organizations nationally to drive sustainable growth and improve performance. Our seasoned practitioners provide strategic advice, financial and operational improvements, and transitional executive leadership solutions. We combine deep industry expertise with practical solutions to help healthcare organizations achieve their financial and operational goals and realize their strategic vision. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Warbird Healthcare Advisors

Kristen Van Dusen, CMO

[email protected]

SOURCE Warbird Healthcare Advisors

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED