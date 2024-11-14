IES Safety Acquires Health & Safety Sciences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Bruce Bown, CEO, IESGONZALES, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IES Safety, LLC, the parent company of Industrial Emergency Services, LLC (IES), is pleased to announce the of & Safety Sciences, LLC (HSS) of Louisville, KY, representing its expansion into the industrial safety, emergency response and security services in the US Midwest and Ohio River Valley regions.This acquisition allows IES to strengthen its industrial safety services offerings with industrial security services, while expanding its geographical footprint into HSS' operating regions. Additionally, it significantly increases IES' pool of highly trained and certified rescue, safety and emergency first responders.Bruce Bown, CEO, IES, said,“I am very excited to have HSS become an integral part of Team IES. Together, we can offer a broader array of complimentary safety and emergency response products and services to our combined customer bases.”The team at HSS, led by founding owners, Jonathan“JP” Pennington and Aaron Jarrell, bring industry-leading credentials and decades of experience in delivering outstanding industrial emergency response, rescue, safety and security services. Serving customers across the Midwest, Gulf Coast and Ohio River Valley regions, HSS specializes in developing and managing tailored solutions for its customers. Their expertise extends to overseeing safety and security personnel for industrial facilities, turnarounds and maintenance support.Bown added,“I am very happy to welcome JP and Aaron and the excellent team of HSS as we continue to grow and strengthen our position as the industry leader in industrial safety services, emergency response, rescue and industrial security. Under JP and Aaron's leadership, the HSS team has built a great company and reputation in the industry.”Pennington, CEO, HSS, said,“Joining the IES Safety family is an incredible opportunity for HSS. As managing partners, Aaron and I have worked alongside IES Safety's team for years, witnessing their unmatched professionalism and commitment to excellence in the field. We're excited to build on our relationship, bringing expanded solution-based services to our clients as part of IES Safety's network. Together, we look forward to driving safety and innovation in the industry."Jarrell, CFO, HSS, said,“I am extremely pleased to see HSS join the IES Safety family, a group that shares our values of integrity, expertise and dedication to client success. This partnership opens tremendous growth opportunities for HSS, enabling us to further enhance and expand our solution-based safety services. We are excited to contribute and benefit from the depth of knowledge and resources within IES, bringing even greater value to our clients and the industry as a whole.”Baird Business Owner Solutions (BOS) served as financial advisor for HSS in the transaction.John Mascarich, managing director, Baird BOS, said, "We are pleased to have advised HSS on this transformative transaction, which underscores our commitment to delivering tailored solutions for privately held businesses. We look forward to seeing HSS's next phase of growth under the leadership of Bruce and IES."About Industrial Emergency Services:Established in 1999, Industrial Emergency Services, LLC (IES) has rapidly become a leading provider of industrial safety, emergency response, industrial firefighting, rescue and safety training. IES has added the provision of fixed fire and gas, alarm and paging systems and their maintenance with the establishment of its Industrial Safety Systems, LLC (ISS) subsidiary in 2019. Additionally, IES added safety equipment rental and breathing air, monitoring equipment and services in 2021 with its acquisition of Air Safety Systems, LLC (AIR). Together, these units have enabled IES to become the leader in technical safety, fire, rescue and emergency response products and services in the US Gulf Coast region.About Health and Safety Sciences:Health and Safety Sciences, LLC (HSS) specializes in providing comprehensive occupational safety and health services to industrial and governmental clients across the United States. With a focus on tailored solutions in safety, security, and emergency response, HSS combines deep expertise with practical, field-tested strategies to enhance safety outcomes and regulatory compliance for our clients. Our team is dedicated to fostering safer workplaces through innovative solutions and a commitment to quality and integrity.

Katie Muck

Foster Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.