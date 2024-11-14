Organ-On-A-Chip Market Valuation Is Set To Skyrocket And Reach US$ 1,665.91 Million By 2032 | Astute Analytica

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Organ on a chip revolutionizes drug development by mimicking human organs, offering ethical, accurate testing alternatives. With rising demand from pharma and research sectors, it promises personalized medicine, reduced costs, and enhanced predictive models, shaping the future of biomedical innovation. New Delhi, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Organ-on-a-chip is projected to hit the market valuation of US$ 1,665.91 million by 2032 from US$ 129.96 million in 2023 at a CAGR of 34.34% during the forecast period 2024–2032. The organ on a chip market exhibits a dynamic demand-supply landscape, with increasing demand from pharmaceutical companies seeking more efficient drug development tools. The supply side is responding with innovative OoC platforms capable of simulating multiple organ systems. In 2023, over 120 new companies entered the market, expanding the availability of OoC technologies globally. Countries like the United States, Germany, and Japan are at the forefront, with the U.S. investing over $1 billion in OoC research and development. As per Astute Analytica, opportunities abound in personalized medicine, as OoC devices can be customized using patient-derived cells. This approach enables tailored drug testing and treatment strategies, particularly in oncology and rare diseases. In 2023, personalized OoC models were used in over 200 clinical trials to assess patient-specific drug responses. Additionally, collaborations between tech companies and biotech firms are opening new avenues for integrating IoT and cloud computing with OoC systems. Download Sample Copy @ The future outlook of the organ on a chip market is promising, with projections indicating substantial growth over the next decade. In China, government initiatives invested approximately $300 million in research to boost domestic pharmaceutical capabilities. European Union grants in 2023 allocated funds exceeding €250 million for collaborative OoC projects addressing neurodegenerative diseases. These investments reflect global recognition of OoC's potential to transform healthcare research and drug development. Trends Analysis and Prominent Countries Key trends shaping the organ on a chip market include the development of multi-organ chips that replicate systemic physiological interactions and the use of advanced materials like biocompatible hydrogels to enhance chip functionality. In 2023, multi-organ chips accounted for 40% of new OoC products. The integration of 3D printing technologies has also enabled more complex and precise chip architectures. The United States leads the market, with numerous startups and established companies contributing to technological advancements. Germany and the Netherlands are prominent in Europe, with strong research institutions and industry players like Mimetas BV driving innovation. In Asia, Japan and China are significant contributors, with substantial government backing and a growing biotech industry focused on organ on a chip market application. Key Findings in Organ on a Chip Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 1,665.91 million CAGR 34.34% Largest Region (2023) North America (46.61%) By Product & Services Products (65.12%) By Application Drug Discovery (64.32%) By End Users Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies (51.96%) Top Drivers

Growing need for accurate human-mimetic models in drug development.

Advancement in microfabrication and microfluidics technologies. Increasing ethical concerns over animal testing in research. Top Trends

Integration of artificial intelligence with organ on a chip systems.

Development of multi-organ chips simulating complex interactions. Personalized medicine applications using patient-derived cells. Top Challenges

High initial costs and complexity of organ on a chip fabrication.

Limited standardization across different organ on a chip platforms. Regulatory hurdles in validating and approving new technologies.

Organ on a chip Products (Devices and Instruments) Propel Market Forward by Capturing More than 65% Market Share

In 2023, the organ on a chip market has surged ahead, with the product segment encompassing specialized instruments and organ on a chip devices-such as liver-on-a-chip, lung-on-a-chip, intestine-on-a-chip, kidney-on-a-chip, and heart-on-a-chip-leading the charge. This dominance is primarily due to the escalating demand for more accurate and human-relevant models in biomedical research and drug development. Major research institutions worldwide, including over 500 universities and biotech companies, have integrated these devices into their laboratories, underscoring their vital role in simulating human organ functions.

The surge in this product segment is further fueled by substantial investments and technological advancements. In 2023, funding for organ on a chip technology exceeded $1 billion, supported by governmental agencies like the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and private investors focusing on innovative healthcare solutions. Start-ups in this space, such as Emulate Inc. and TissUse GmbH, secured investments amounting to over $200 million collectively, aiming to expand their organ on a chip platforms. Additionally, over 300 new patents related to organ on a chip technologies were filed globally in 2023, highlighting a robust innovation pipeline. These financial infusions and innovations in microfluidics and biomaterials have enhanced the functionality and scalability of organ on a chip devices.

Drug Discovery Drives Demand in Organ on a Chip Market, Take Up Over 64.32% Market Share

In 2023, drug discovery emerged as the leading application for organ on a chip technology, significantly outpacing other sectors. This surge is primarily due to the pharmaceutical industry's pursuit of more accurate and efficient methods for drug development and toxicity testing. Traditional in vitro and animal models often fail to predict human responses accurately, leading to high attrition rates. According to a 2023 report by Deloitte, the average cost of developing a new drug exceeded $2.6 billion, with a substantial portion attributed to late-stage failures. Organ on a chip devices offer a solution by replicating human organ functions on a microfluidic chip, providing more reliable data early in the drug development process and reducing overall costs.

The adoption of organ on a chip market in drug discovery is further accelerated by regulatory support and technological advancements. In 2023, the FDA's Modernization Act 2.0 came into effect, encouraging the use of alternative models like organ on a chip for drug testing. This regulatory shift led to over 100 investigational new drug (IND) applications incorporating organ on a chip data, showcasing industry confidence in this technology. Additionally, advancements in multi-organ on a chip systems have enabled more complex drug interaction studies, with companies like Hesperos Inc. developing platforms that connect multiple organ chips to simulate human physiology more accurately. These innovations have resulted in over 40 pharmaceutical companies implementing organ on a chip devices in their research, aiming to enhance predictive validity and streamline the drug discovery pipeline.

Furthermore, collaborations between academia, industry, and government have bolstered the role of organ on a chip in drug discovery. In 2023, the NIH allocated over $140 million to projects focused on tissue chip development for disease modeling and drug screening. International consortia, such as the European ORCHID project, expanded their efforts, involving over 70 research organizations to standardize organ on a chip technologies for drug discovery applications. The surge in scientific output is evident from the 1,200 peer-reviewed articles published in 2023 alone, exploring various aspects of organ on a chip utilization in pharmacology. These collective efforts underscore why drug discovery remains the dominant application for organ on a chip technology, offering promising avenues for more effective and safer therapeutics development.

Europe is Well-Positioned After North America in Organ on a Chip Market, Set to Control Over 24% Market Share

Europe stands as a significant player in the organ on a chip market. In 2023, the European Union invested €20 million in the ORCHID (Organ-on-Chip In Development) project, aimed at creating a roadmap for OoC technology integration across member states. European research institutions published over 150 papers on organ-on-chip technology in 2023, reflecting strong academic participation. The UK, Germany, and the Netherlands are leading contributors, with the Netherlands opening Europe's largest organ-on-chip research center in 2023, a facility spanning 10,000 square meters. European regulatory bodies have also shown support, with the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approving three new drug assessments utilizing organ-on-chip data in 2023. The presence of over 30 companies in Europe dedicated to OoC technology, including both startups and established firms, underpins the region's commitment to advancing this field.

Competitive Analysis of the Organ on a Chip Market: Emulate Inc. Leading the Way as Top 7 Players Take up over 63% Market Share

The organ on a chip market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the demand for more accurate and human-relevant models in drug discovery and disease research. Seven key players-Emulate Inc., MIMETAS, CN Bio Innovations Ltd., AxoSim Inc., Valo Health Inc., InSphero, and TissUse GmbH-collectively control over 63% of the market share. This concentration reflects a high level of expertise and innovation, with these companies pushing the boundaries of microfluidics and tissue engineering. The dominance of these top players creates a competitive landscape where technological advancement and strategic partnerships are crucial for capturing market share.

Emulate Inc. stands out as the organ on a chip market leader, holding nearly 17% of the market share. The company has established itself at the forefront of organ on a chip technology by developing its proprietary Human Emulation System. This platform uses microengineered chips lined with living human cells to replicate the physiology of organs with high fidelity. Emulate's technology has gained significant traction due to its ability to provide more predictive data compared to traditional cell cultures and animal models. By enabling more accurate simulations of human biological responses, Emulate helps pharmaceutical companies improve the efficacy and safety of new drugs while reducing development costs.

Organ on a Chip Market Key Players



Emulate, INC.

Mimetas B.V.

Valo Health

AIM Biotech Pte. Ltd.

AxoSim, Inc.

InSphero

CN Bio Innovations Ltd

SynVivo, Inc.

TissUse GmbH

AlveoliX AG Other Prominent Players

Key Segmentation:

By Product & Services



Products



Instruments



Organ-on-a-Chip Devices





Liver-on-a-Chip





Lung-on-a-Chip





Intestine-on-a-Chip





Kidney-on-a-Chip





Heart-on-a-Chip

Others Services

By Application



Drug Discovery

Toxicology Research Others

By End Users



Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Others

By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South America

