Oneview And Annex Cloud Align To Enhance Loyalty At Every Point Of Sale

Leading partners remove barriers to streamline loyalty engagement

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- OneView Commerce , a leader in composable point of sale and omnichannel store fulfillment solutions and Annex Cloud, a leader in that transforms customer loyalty experiences for global enterprises, today announced their global partnership that aligns integrated loyalty offerings with a cloud-native point of sale experience. Leveraging their combined product expertise, the companies empower retailers to create customer-centric engagement strategies within physical stores.

With over 75% of retail transactions taking place in physical stores , this integrated solution enables associates to service customers while bringing loyalty front and center across the buying journey to maximize basket sizes, increase customer engagement, and drive long-term customer value.

"With Annex Cloud, OneView is working with a partner who brings years of leadership in loyalty solutions to deliver full-featured omnichannel capabilities for today's fast-moving physical stores," said OneView Chief Executive Officer

Linda Palanza. "With brand loyal customers

proving they are worth an average of 2.5 times more revenue than new or future customers, it is imperative for retailers to maximize the loyalty experience at every point of engagement to protect valuable market share. We look forward to offering this powerful capability with our joint offerings."



"We are excited to partner with OneView to bring our enterprise loyalty capabilities directly to the point of sale," said Erin Raese, Annex Cloud SVP, Growth and Strategy. "This integration allows retailers to seamlessly incorporate loyalty into every customer interaction, driving engagement and long-term value. By combining OneView's innovative POS technology with our robust loyalty platform, we're empowering retailers to create more personalized, rewarding experiences that keep customers coming back."

OneView will demonstrate its omnichannel point of sale platform, including the Annex Cloud loyalty integration, at

NRF 2025 - Retail's Big Show in New York on January 12-14, 2025, in booth 4480.

About Annex Cloud

For more than 10 years, Annex Cloud has been the worldwide leader in technology that transforms customer loyalty experiences for global enterprises. Powered by the comprehensive, agile, and scalable Loyalty Experience PlatformTM solution suite, Annex Cloud customers can capture and act on zero- and first-party data to seamlessly engage, recognize, reward, and add value across the entire customer journey-from awareness to purchase to retention, loyalty and advocacy. More than 125 integrations with market-leading technologies enable consistent, personalized, omnichannel experiences. The platform is

SaaS-based and highly configurable, eliminating the need for costly, time-consuming development. To learn more about Annex Cloud, visit



About OneView Commerce

OneView Commerce creates the digital pathway to transform store engagement with a composable platform for point of sale, mobility, real-time inventory and omnichannel store fulfillment. By synthesizing data and transaction execution to the omnichannel 'moment of action,' OneView empowers digital reach into stores, improves inventory accuracy, reduces out of stocks and provides actionable insight into active baskets with every product scan. Leading retailers use OneView to overcome legacy constraints by unlocking store technology and empowering associates and customers with click-to-brick engagement across the buying journey that drives loyalty and retention. Learn more at

OneView is a trademark of OneView Commerce. All other trademarks belong to their respective companies.

