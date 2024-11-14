Mayhem Security Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance Certification

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Mayhem Security announced today that it has achieved SOC 2 Type II compliance in accordance with American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) standards for SOC for Service Organizations, also known as SSAE 18. Achieving this standard with an unqualified opinion serves as third-party validation that Mayhem Security provides enterprise-level security for customers' data secured in the Mayhem Security system.

Mayhem is a developer-first security testing solution. Built by professional hackers, it automatically generates thousands of tests to identify defects in your apps and APIs.

Self-learning algorithms continually expand test coverage, and automated triage and reproduction ensures every result is actionable-resulting in more risks identified, more defects fixed, and more secure features shipped on time.

Mayhem Security was audited by Prescient Assuranc , a leader in security and compliance attestation for B2B SAAS companies worldwide. Prescient Assurance is a registered public accounting in the US and Canada and provides risk management and assurance services which includes but is not limited to SOC 2, PCI, ISO, NIST, GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA, and CSA STAR. For more information about Prescient Assurance, you may reach out to them at [email protected] .

An unqualified opinion on a SOC 2 Type II audit report demonstrates to Mayhem Security's current and future customers that they manage their data with the highest standard of security and compliance.

Mayhem Security, formerly ForAllSecure, is a hacker organization focused on advancing cybersecurity through research, education, and product development. Founded in 2012 by CMU researchers, Mayhem Security has over a decade of experience building and participating in CTFs and partnering with K-12 and university departments to develop cybersecurity education programs. In 2016, the company won DARPA's cyber grand challenge focused on autonomous security. Mayhem, the company's first commercial product, launched in 2019. Based in Pittsburgh, PA, the company is backed by NEA and KDT and has offices worldwide.

