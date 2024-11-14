Playing With Dhoni Will Be A Dream Come True Moment For Me, Says Mumbai Batter Ayush Mhatre

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Just a day after earning a coveted spot in India's Under-19 squad for the Asia Cup in the UAE, Mumbai's promising 17-year-old opener Ayush Mhatre smashed a commanding second first-class century, steering Mumbai to a strong position against Services on Day Two of their Elite Group A Ranji Trophy match at the Air Force ground at Palam here.

The young batter scored 116 off 149 balls, studded with 12 boundaries and three sixes, giving the 43-time Ranji Trophy winner a 13-run lead in the match.

Mhatre also revealed his excitement about a call for trials with the senior talent scout of the Indian Premier League (IPL) giants Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and showed his interest in playing alongside legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Reflecting on the call, Mhatre revealed to IANS that he had been approached by CSK for IPL trials- and showed his interest in playing with MS Dhoni. While acknowledging the prestigious chance to potentially don the yellow jersey alongside M.S. Dhoni, Mhatre remains focused on his immediate goals.

"Yes, I got a call from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) talent scout team for the trials a few days back. I think I will go for the trials, but right now, my focus is on red-ball cricket. Since this is the last match of the first half of the Ranji Trophy season, I want to finish it on a high note," Mhatre said.

He added with hopeful excitement, "I can't say if I will be picked in the auction, but yes if I get a chance to play in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings, I will try to be productive for the franchise. Playing alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni is every youngster's dream and it will be a dream come true for me. I haven't met him yet, but let's see what happens."

Mhatre's rise has been nothing short of remarkable. Earlier this season, he showcased his talent with a marathon innings of 176 against Maharashtra at the BKC Academy. His consistent performances have established him as a key player in Mumbai's batting lineup, and now, with his U-19 selection, he is on the cusp of greater opportunities.

Mumbai's innings began on a shaky note in their response to Services' total of 240. Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi (1) and Siddhesh Lad (10) fell early to pacer Nitin Yadav, leaving the team reeling at 29 for two. The situation worsened when skipper Ajinkya Rahane (19) was bowled by Varun Choudhary, reducing Mumbai to a precarious 69 for three.

However, Mhatre anchored the innings, combining aggression with composure. He found valuable support from Shreyas Iyer, who contributed 47 off 46 balls. Together, they stitched a crucial 109-run partnership in just 104 balls, helping Mumbai regain their footing.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's pace bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur delivered an impressive performance, taking four wickets to wrap up Services' innings. Thakur, overlooked by the national selectors for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, showcased his grit with figures of 4 for 46 in 19 overs. Services, who resumed their innings at 192 for six, folded for 240, with Mohit Ahlawat top-scoring with 76. Shams Mulani and Mohit Awasthi took two wickets each.